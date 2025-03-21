Now Open: The Bower Coronado Introduces a New Vision For Luxury Hospitality On Coronado Island

Intimate 39-room hotel transforms historic Japanese tea garden into San Diego's most coveted escape

CORONADO, Calif., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bower Coronado, one of the first new developments on Coronado Island in decades, is now welcoming guests to a refined boutique retreat. With just 39 guest rooms, The Bower brings an unprecedented level of bespoke luxury to the area, where the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi meets California coastal elegance in a warm and intimate setting. Situated just steps from one of California's most iconic beaches and minutes from downtown San Diego, The Bower is bringing a fresh approach to hospitality to the heart of Coronado, with elevated design, intuitive service, tailored experiences, and the island's first and only rooftop bar and restaurant, Dive.

"The Bower Coronado represents the start of a new chapter for our community," says Sean Murphy, General Manager of The Bower Coronado. "Our team at The Bower has created an environment where every element is thoughtfully curated, arrivals feel like homecomings, and guests experience Coronado not as visitors, but as insiders with access to the very best of San Diego. We are thrilled to open our doors welcome guests and locals alike home to The Bower."

Developed by J Street Hospitality, a San Diego-based real estate firm led by Saj Hansji, The Bower represents the culmination of an eight-year journey to thoughtfully transform this historic site while honoring Coronado's unique character.

The Bower Experience

At The Bower Coronado, the traditional hotel experience is reimagined by removing transactional moments and replacing them with genuine personal connections. The Bower's innovative approach to hospitality fosters an unhurried atmosphere more akin to a private coastal estate than a hotel. This philosophy flows through every touchpoint – transaction-free arrivals, anticipatory service, and carefully curated experiences that allow guests to experience San Diego as a local would.

The journey begins with pre-arrival outreach to gather preferences, ensuring a seamless welcome where guests are greeted by name on arrival. The property's team of hosts works diligently to design bespoke personalized through established local partnerships. Guests can enjoy access to golf tee times, tennis and pickleball reservations, surf lessons, and more. Daily activations such as morning pastries and afternoon cocktail-making classes enhance this thoughtful approach, while 24/7 communication with the host team via text ensures personalized attention throughout the stay.

Design That Elevates the Every Day

The Bower's architectural narrative pays homage to the site's legacy as John D. Spreckels' Japanese tea garden. Crafted in partnership with architectural firm Delawie and SFA Design, the property embodies the wabi-sabi philosophy through minimalism with clean lines and organic materials like limestone, patinated metals, and artisan woodwork. Lush landscaping echoes the ground's botanical heritage, while the design purposefully creates a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. The lobby welcomes guests with a warm, residential feel featuring a grand stone fireplace, custom furniture, and a remarkable art piece crafted from rice paper with hand-dipped ink edges. Throughout the property, natural textures and preserved historic elements celebrate the site's legacy while offering a contemporary retreat for today's travelers.

Guest rooms are sanctuaries that invite guests to slow down and savor moments of quiet luxury. Floor-to-ceiling windows invite soft coastal light and sea breezes inside, while select rooms feature intimate private patios or charming Juliet balconies, and others boast full balconies offering sweeping views of the bay and the iconic Hotel Del Coronado. Premium amenities enhance the experience, including Stearns & Foster mattresses, Frette robes with matching bed linens and towels, Le Labo bath amenities, and Dyson hair dryers. Rooms feature Fellows pour-over coffee vessels with beans from Genteel, a beloved San Diego-based coffee roaster, pottery crafted by "The Wheel," and room notes and pencils from Seaside Papery—all thoughtful collaborations with local artisans that add to the property's distinctive character.

Coronado's First Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

Dive, the property's rooftop bar and restaurant, offers a departure from The Bower's serene aesthetic, embracing the glamour of mid-century California. Two restored historic neon signs serve as the space's crowning jewels – the iconic diving lady performing her graceful descent, and the elegant Villa Capri script glowing behind the bar. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, the menu celebrates California coastal cuisine with fresh seafood, shareable plates, and elevated takes on dive-bar favorites, complemented by classic cocktails, spritzes, and locally brewed craft beers. Signature items range from the Lemon Lox Tartine with smoked salmon, lemon crème fraîche, red onion marmalade, crispy capers and persian pickles and Forever Baja Fish Tacos with battered & fried mahi-mahi, warm tortilla, cabbage slaw, avocado crema and pico de gallo; to Gold + Black featuring crispy golden chicken nuggets topped with crème fraîche and a caviar bump. Dive is designed to be a gathering place for locals and guests alike, offering delicious food a laid-back yet stylish atmosphere with panoramic views.

Reservations for Bower Coronado are now open, with room rates starting at $579. For more information or to book your stay, visit www.bowercoronado.com.

About Bower Coronado

Opened on March 21, 2025, The Bower Coronado is introducing a new vision for luxury hospitality to Coronado Island, thoughtfully reimagining the grounds of a historic Japanese tea garden into San Diego's newest boutique retreat. The intimate 39-room haven embraces the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi through its architectural narrative, featuring natural materials and serene aesthetics. Anchored by Dive, Coronado's first rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views, The Bower pairs residential-style hospitality with elevated touches – from Le Labo bath products to hand-crafted design details. The hotel offers versatile spaces for intimate gatherings, local experiences ranging from sailing excursions to private gallery visits, and a privileged location minutes from downtown San Diego and steps from one of California's most iconic beaches, providing a destination for those seeking refined luxury and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit http://www.bowercoronado.com/.

About Azul Hospitality Group

For over a decade Azul Hospitality Group has provided a fully integrated operating platform delivering extensive support and resources for all facets of hotel operations. Comprised of industry professionals with broad experience and expertise in all aspects of hotel management, AZUL focuses on maximizing property revenues, rigorous cost controls and best-in-class service standards to ensure the strongest possible bottom line. Based in San Diego, the company operates 24 distinctive brands and 28 unique restaurant concepts in 32 dynamic markets across the US. For more information visit azulhospitalitygroup.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR, The Bower Coronado, 1 5416108134, [email protected], https://bowercoronado.com/

SOURCE The Bower Coronado