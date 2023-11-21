Now Open: The Dutton Offers Luxury Rental Community near Downtown Murfreesboro, Offering Largest Pool in Greater Nashville Area

"We're excited to introduce The Dutton to the Murfreesboro community," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This community showcases our dedication to delivering exceptional living spaces with luxury and convenience." Post this

The Dutton offers a walkable location that features a wide variety of restaurants, entertainment, and shopping venues. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore fun recreations such as the McKnight Park Sports com star plex and Old Fort Golf Course just minutes away. Amenities also include the refreshing resort-style pool, various social areas and an on-site gym. The pet-friendly community offers ample green spaces as well.

Dutton is located at 1345 Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro, 40 miles southeast of Nashville. The community offers beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

"We're excited to introduce The Dutton to the Murfreesboro community," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This community showcases our dedication to delivering exceptional living spaces with luxury and convenience."

The architectural design of the pet-friendly community reflects sleek lines and tasteful aesthetics with quartz countertops, new luxury vinyl flooring, modern paint scheme, backsplash, a modernized lighting package, beautiful kitchen cabinetry with black hardware, new modern fixtures as well as a smart technology package.

The community recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony and is now open for leasing. Find out more about The Dutton at https://www.duttonluxuryapartments.com/ or call 855-921-5988 to schedule a tour of the community.

About Eastman Residential

Eastman Residential is the residential arm of Eastman Companies. Eastman Companies was founded in 1978 and presently owns, manages or has developed more than 8 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, student housing and multifamily properties. Eastman Residential was launched in 2020 to focus on acquiring well-located multifamily and student housing communities in markets with robust economic drivers and future growth potential.

At Eastman, an entrepreneurial and proactive approach to asset management is embraced, emphasizing the creation of long-term asset appreciation and value. The dedicated professionals at Eastman are guided by a shared commitment to curate compelling and transformative living experiences for their residents. They actively cultivate an environment that prioritizes holistic well-being and personal development, leading to the establishment of communities with an unwavering record of success for both their valued residents and esteemed investors. For more information, please visit https://eastmanresidential.com or visit LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], www.serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Eastman Residential