Now Open: voco The Shelby - Myrtle Beach Introduces a New Era of Coastal Hospitality Along the Grand Strand

"At voco The Shelby, we've created something that feels both refreshingly nostalgic and entirely new, where guests can truly come out of their shell," said Thomas Cooke, General Manager, voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach. Post this

voco The Shelby's 241 guest rooms and suites form a seaside sanctuary with retro-inspired interiors, featuring ocean views, private balconies, and playful design details. Guests are welcomed with warm Southern hospitality and offered locally handmade saltwater taffy at check-in. Within each guest room, modern comforts abound, from La Colombe coffee to Apotheke bath products and an in-room digital adventure guide offering insider tips for exploring Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach may be known for its waves, but at voco The Shelby, nostalgia is the star. Original mid-century signage, site-wide murals, and cheeky touches help every stay feel uniquely, unmistakably Myrtle Beach.

A serene lazy river and a spacious pool comprise The Shelby Beach Club, a relaxed oceanfront setting for sipping, mingling, and enjoying the Myrtle Beach breeze. On Fridays and Saturdays, guests can unwind with live music from local talent. Over at The Palm & Pebble, a stylish all-day restaurant and bar home to mouthwatering warm butter lobster rolls, the daily Shelby Happy Hour runs from 4–7 p.m., featuring craft cocktails and coastal small plates in a vibrant indoor-outdoor setting. Saturdays begin with grounding yoga on the lawn, led by a local instructor, setting the tone for a mindful Myrtle Beach morning.

For weddings, reunions, brainstorms, or board meetings, voco The Shelby offers over 1,300 square feet of flexible event space. Framed by panoramic ocean views and floor-to-ceiling windows, the intimate oceanfront meeting room flows seamlessly into a lush courtyard—perfect for cocktail hours, alfresco receptions, and social gatherings under the stars. With curated catering from The Palm & Pebble and playful programming add-ons like yoga on the lawn, every event becomes an effortlessly memorable Myrtle Beach moment.

Conveniently located just off Kings Highway, a few steps from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and SkyWheel, and minutes from the airport, voco The Shelby places guests in the center of it all.

To celebrate the grand opening, the hotel is offering a special grand opening package that includes a $25 daily food and beverage credit and complimentary welcome drinks for two upon arrival. Rates start at $289/night. For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.theshelbymyrtlebeach.com, download the IHG One Rewards mobile app, or follow along on Instagram at @vocotheshelbymyrtlebeach.

About voco hotels:

Designed to stand out from the crowd, voco hotels is IHG's fastest growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterised by its individual charm, providing guests with something different while also ensuring the reliability of a global brand. With an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere, voco hotels create a space where guests can truly unwind and feel at ease. Centered around the brand hallmarks 'Come on in,' 'Me time,' and 'voco life,' voco delivers delightful and uplifting experiences brought to life by easy-going and attentive hosts.

For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/vocohotels, and Instagram www.instagram.com/vocohotels.

About Springboard Hospitality:

Springboard Hospitality is a premier third-party hotel management company, dedicated to transforming people, properties, and communities. Currently operating 51 hotels and resorts across 14 states, Springboard is a leader in managing localized and customized boutique lifestyle hotels in urban and resort markets. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in delivering customizable management solutions with a quant-driven strategy while serving owners. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in operations, capital planning, marketing, revenue management, sales and human resources. The nimble team at Springboard Hospitality offers a personalized and hands-on approach to day-to-day management and is recognized for going above and beyond with high-touch service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners to its award-winning workplace for employees. For more information about Springboard Hospitality, please visit www.springboardhospitality.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

The Point PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

The Point PR, voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach, 1 424-248-8382, [email protected]

SOURCE voco The Shelby - Myrtle Beach