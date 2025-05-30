Now Presenting: Independent Publisher Book Awards 2025 Medalist

The Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPYs) are proud to announce the medalists for the 2025 competition, honoring the year's most outstanding independently published titles. With over 100 categories and thousands of entries from around the world, the IPPYs continue to highlight the creativity, innovation, and impact of independent authors and publishers.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPYs) are proud to announce the medalists for the 2025 competition, honoring the year's most outstanding independently published titles. With over 100 categories and thousands of entries from around the world, the IPPYs continue to highlight the creativity, innovation, and impact of independent authors and publishers.

Celebrating its 29th year, the IPPY Awards recognize books that exemplify independent spirit and publishing excellence across a wide range of genres—from literary fiction and memoir to children's books and regional titles. This year's medalists include self-published authors, university presses, and independent publishing houses from 14 countries, representing the vibrant global voice of indie publishing.

See the complete list of 2025 IPPY Medalists here.

About the IPPYs

Established in 1996, the Independent Publisher Book Awards were created to bring increased recognition to exemplary independent, university, and self-published books. The IPPYs are open to independent authors and publishers from around the globe, honoring books created for an English-speaking audience.

A panel of expert judges—including librarians, booksellers, reviewers, and designers—evaluate entries based on quality of content, originality, and design. By awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals in each category, the IPPYs shine a spotlight on books that break new ground and make meaningful contributions to literature and culture.

About Jenkins Group

Founded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.

In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers five distinct book award programs, including the IPPY Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.

For more information about the IPPYs, visit www.ippyawards.com.

Media Contact

Allison Roberts, Jenkins Group, 1 2319330445, [email protected], www.jenkinsgroupinc.com

SOURCE Jenkins Group