Now Streaming: Planet Classroom Network Presents NET ZERO #5 - Youth Monitor the Green Transition

Produced by Kristen Gallinaro, this highly anticipated podcast features top global thought leaders and youth climate activists. In collaboration with the Protect Our Planet Movement, the Net Zero series monitors the world's progress in the race to net zero.

Dr. Florian Graichen (Scion, New Zealand ) joins Drishya Pathak to discuss eco-friendly innovations replacing petrochemicals.

Be part of this vital conversation on achieving a sustainable future. Tune in to "NET ZERO #5 - Youth Monitor the Green Transition" on Podcast Platforms. Gain insights from global experts and youth activists on sustainable solutions and climate justice.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement addresses the urgent need to share knowledge with youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its impacts. POP mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective action to protect threatened ecosystems and mitigate climate change.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth. Content is provided by 30 cultural organizations globally, with young people playing a significant role in the network's vision and programming.

