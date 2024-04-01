Now Streaming: Planet Classroom Network Presents Net Zero Speaks with Christine Lins

GWNET's Executive Director, Christine Lins, and Climate Activist, Andrea Garcia, Discuss the Urgency of Fast-Tracking Energy Transition and Engaging Communication Strategies in the Global Fight Against Climate Change

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new episode in the acclaimed Net Zero Series, Net Zero Speaks with Christine Lins, is now available for streaming on the Planet Classroom Network, featuring a dynamic conversation between GWNET's Executive Director, Christine Lins, and Climate Activist Andrea Garcia. Hosted by Garcia from the Protect Our Planet Movement, the latest episode explores pressing issues surrounding the global energy transition and offers valuable insights into effective communication strategies for climate action.

The show, produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, underscores the urgent need to share information and knowledge with audiences worldwide on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and mitigate climate change.

Christine Lins and Andrea Garcia delve into the importance of fast-tracking the energy transition and mobilizing collective action to combat climate change. They emphasize the role of inclusive leadership and highlight the transformative power of effective communication in driving positive change.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement:

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network:

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, providing a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world, with youth playing a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

