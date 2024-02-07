Now Taking Applications for the 2024 Health Care Quality and Management Certification (HCQM) Exam; Register by March 1st to save 15% with promo code EXAMPR

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) provides Health Care Quality and Management Certification to validate and differentiate today's health care professionals.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health care quality and patient safety have never been more in focus than they are today. It is essential that health care providers and administrators demonstrate their expertise and commitment to health care quality. Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification is the standard for excellence and is the premier certification focused on skills to administer better, safer care decisions and actions. HCQM Certification validates the practical knowledge of health care leaders to effectively address the need for accountability by demonstrating their understanding of quality techniques and tools to reduce medical errors, ensure patient safety, eliminate waste and unnecessary services, and avoid potentially harmful delays in care.
The HCQM Certification Exam window will be open from April 1 through September 30, 2024. The deadline to submit the HCQM application is July 1, 2024. Register by March 1 to save 15% off the exam registration fee when entering promo code EXAM24PR during checkout.
ABQAURP offers international in-person testing at Meazure Learning Test Centers or remote testing via the MonitorEDU© remote proctoring system.
Dr. Nick Paslidis, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, states, "ABQAURP leads the field with a certification exam for health care professionals in patient safety, medical management, risk management, utilization, and quality. Our focus is on education and certification, promoting excellence in patient care in the populations our Diplomates touch."
A hospital or health system adopting HCQM Certification/education for their medical staff allows them to say to outside interests that they have the highest possible standards for their medical team by certifying their medical staff through an independent, non-profit organization (ABQAURP) that is dedicated to improving the overall quality of health care that is provided to the public. View a list of organizations that require, recognize, or prefer HCQM Certification.
The CHCQM® designation distinguishes ABQAURP's Diplomate members, after successful completion of the HCQM exam, by their superior skills in analysis, review, case management, and other areas of health care administration to stand out above the rest in health care quality management.
Health care leaders can enhance their HCQM credential with sub-specialty certifications in:
-Case Management – CHCQM-CM
-Managed Care – CHCQM-MC
-Patient Safety / Risk Management – CHCQM-PSRM
-Physician Advisor (US-licensed physicians only) – CHCQM-PHYADVTM
-Transitions of Care – CHCQM-TOC
-Workers' Compensation – CHCQM-WC
Visit the ABQAURP website at: http://www.abqaurp.org/Certification or call (800) 998-6030 to learn how HCQM Certification can validate your experience and set you apart from the rest!
About ABQAURP
Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.
Media Contact
Barbara Thomas, ABQAURP, (800) 998-6030, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/
SOURCE ABQAURP
Share this article