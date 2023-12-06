Now You Can Get Up to 75% Off Private Flights to the Places You Want to Go

This is the ultimate tool for flexible and spontaneous travelers, truly democratizing private flights, making them as accessible as booking a car and as affordable as commercial air travel. Everyone should experience the convenience of private air travel and the joy and wonder of stress-free flying Post this

Genuine affordability thanks to a new kind of "empty leg" software

Picking up an empty leg could let a party of three fly private from Phoenix to Palm Springs one-way for just $233 per person—enjoying all the hassle-free conveniences and attentiveness of direct, private travel, helmed by experienced professional pilots. With a simple tap, customers can link two available KinectAir flights to create a round trip. For example, eight could fly between Spokane and Vancouver—and back home—for just $410 per person. These are real examples pulled from the empty leg marketplace for flights in December, 2023; costs will vary based on repositioning availability and number of persons flying. Signing up for alerts for routes you are interested in is the best way to catch an empty leg before it is gone.

KinectAir combines empty legs from different operators to create a round trip. A customer can find roundtrip flights that work for them by seamlessly taking an outbound empty leg from one operator and returning on an empty leg from a different operator's schedule. KinectAir gives customers more ways to use different operators' empty legs, making the possibilities more appealing.

"The way KinectAir manages repositioning flights is an industry-first, bridging the gap between private air travel and affordability and signaling a shift in how we perceive and access destination flying," said Ben Howard, co-CEO and co-founder of KinectAir. "This is the ultimate tool for flexible and spontaneous travelers, truly democratizing private flights, making them as accessible as booking a car and as affordable as commercial air travel. Everyone should experience the convenience of private air travel and the joy and wonder of stress-free flying."

No hidden costs, no hassles on KinectAir private flights

Flying on major airlines is increasingly less of a bargain. The Washington Post recently reported on an airline miles program overhaul "dealing a significant blow to the middle class of travelers," despite survey data showing that 45% of Americans have flown for the sole purpose of getting miles or earning or maintaining status.

At the same time, Congress is considering a version of the FAA Reauthorization Bill axing the "full-fare advertising rule that requires airlines to quote an airfare that includes all mandatory taxes and fees." This would allow airlines to add big, hidden costs to tickets right before final purchase steps. What appears to be a deal won't be in the end. In this environment, KinectAir's prices are refreshingly transparent and highly competitive for the majority of travelers—something never really available with private flights before.

In fact, KinectAir's recent survey of 1,000 Americans across the country revealed that respondents thought people who fly private must be privileged (47%) and rich (57%); 83% said they don't think they can afford to fly on a private plane and 70% said they think they will never be able to fly on a private plane, with 80% citing expense as the reason. KinectAir is poised to shatter these perceptions with its wide array of spontaneous travel options.

Notably, the survey also found that a substantial number of respondents typically fly first class (23%) and business class (29%) on commercial airlines, with those typically in economy at 48%. This data may seem surprising, but we know airlines are increasing the number of premium seats on planes significantly. The survey also found that 67% of respondents spend from $3K to more than $10K per year on personal travel and that 79% would be willing to increase spending by $500 or more on a vacation if it meant they could take a private plane.

Destination experiences and fun without the hefty price tag

Survey respondents showed interest in multiple destination experiences, when asked where they would prefer to go on a private plane:

Vineyards/wineries – 31%

Brewery touring – 20%

Sight-seeing – 49%

Visiting family – 51%

Destination hiking – 24%

Winter sports – 23%

Museums and historical experiences – 32%

Music festivals – 30%

The survey found that 61% of respondents consider flying private a "bucket list" experience.

KinectAir makes exciting destination experiences possible at a whole new level. Key value points include:

Cost-Effectiveness – Utilizes repositioning flights for competitive pricing, usually at least 50% below the cost of normal private flights and comparable to commercial airline prices.

Spontaneity – Allows last-minute bookings for spontaneous adventures. Flights appear as they become available and vanish once someone has claimed them, so it's a product with spontaneity baked in.

Experience – Offers the convenience and joy of a private flight experience to exceptional destinations.

"From our humble beginnings in the Pacific Northwest to our current nationwide reach, KinectAir's latest offerings evidence our growth and ambition over the past year," said Katie Buss, co-CEO of KinectAir. "But this is about more than just expansion—it's a manifestation of how we blend cutting-edge software, deep aviation knowledge, and a profound empathy for our customers. KinectAir is a testament to our unwavering commitment to shape the future of air travel, making it personal, accessible and always joyful! Private flight is no longer a luxury reserved for the few. And this year's advancements are just a glimpse of what's on the horizon for our community of travelers."

See what empty legs are available on KinectAir now—and sign up for notification of price drops on the places you want to go!

Challenging the status quo

KinectAir is challenging the status quo in aviation and offering its no-membership, point-to-point flight booking app nationwide at Fly.KinectAir.com. The AI-backed app transforms the way air travel works by making private flying, with all of its flexibility, fun, comfort and profound hassle-free advantages, much more accessible to the general public. The company's unique and powerful software puts FAA certified operators into a cooperative network that brings private charter—that's capable of leveraging most of the 5,000 underutilized public airports in the U.S.—to a wider demographic than ever before at a price point that often beats commercial first and business class pricing.

The app gives friends, families (including pets!), and business associates real-time choices on personalized routes, tailored to passengers' schedules, far beyond what's available at big, crowded airports, where cancellations and delays are the norm. The latter is the most pressing hassle of today's commercial flying experience, according to almost half of those surveyed (49%).

About KinectAir

KinectAir Inc. is making private flight accessible to everyone. The KinectAir App is live nationwide, booking affordable private flights daily. KinectAir's App, AI-backed route dispatch, and demand generation capabilities optimize the air transport supply into a mesh network of certified operators instantly offering passengers a fully transparent, accessible booking system that reflects their travel choices. KinectAir's U.S. headquarters is in Washington State's city of Vancouver.

For more information please visit: https://kinectair.com/.

