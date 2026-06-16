NOWATCH Debuts Its Second 'Awareable', NOWATCH B and Female Cycle Patterns at HLTH Europe 2026

NOWATCH's proprietary Reactivity Monitor continuously measures stress duration, recovery and frequency in real-time, a combination no other consumer wearable offers; Wearers retain full ownership of their data, with complete export and no third-party sharing.

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOWATCH, the Amsterdam-based creator of the Awareable™ category, will showcase two major launches at HLTH Europe 2026: the NOWATCH B, the company's second Awareable model available now from €399 ($449 USD) exclusively at NOWATCH B, and Female Cycle Patterns, a first-of-its-kind feature that overlays menstrual cycle data onto continuous physiological tracking. Both are on display at HLTH Europe 2026 at the RAI in Amsterdam, booth D150 (Kiosk 8).

"NOWATCH is categorically different from a smartwatch or fitness tracker. It is designed for adults focused on preventive health who want to be healthier by gaining a deeper understanding of how stress, sleep and recovery affect them," said Timothée Manschot, CEO and co-founder, NOWATCH. "Unlike conventional wearables that surface performance scores and demand screen time from the wearer, NOWATCH Awareables run quietly in the background, passively monitoring the body's stress response system and surfacing intelligence only when it matters. The launch of NOWATCH B brings the full depth of our Awareable science to a wider audience, at an entry point that makes it genuinely accessible, with no subscriptions and no data trade-offs."

NOWATCH B: The Awareable for a Broader Audience.

The NOWATCH B is the second model in the company's Awareable collection. It operates on the same science as the flagship NOWATCH X, with the same trademarked Reactivity Monitor, research-grade sensor stack, and the Insights platform, but is offered at a more accessible entry point. NOWATCH B features a fixed analog face, a design choice that reinforces the core Awareable philosophy: no screen, no attention demands and no distraction, offers wristband strap customization, and is available in two face sizes (36mm and 42mm). View the product specification sheet here.

Reactivity Monitor: The Science and Core IP behind NOWATCH.

Unlike other wearables that only track physical performance, NOWATCH tracks the connection between body and mind. NOWATCH's Reactivity Monitor detects stress responses in real-time and delivers a gentle haptic nudge, a moment to pause before the spike escalates. Users may choose to initiate a live breath session or CBT exercise via NOWATCH's Intentions, tools in the NOWATCH app to support faster stress recovery and a dedicated focus on what individual wearers need in the moment. Reactivity Monitor captures heart rate, motion and electrodermal activity every second.

NOWATCH's data density enables three metrics unavailable from any wearable at the same level of frequency or precision:

Stress Duration: A proxy for allostatic load; the cumulative physiological cost of chronic stress over days, weeks and months.

Stress Recovery: A leading indicator of long-term health resilience, measuring how quickly and completely the body returns to equilibrium after a stress response.

Stress Frequency: How often the body deviates from homeostasis, surfacing patterns before they escalate.

The result is a continuous, minute-by-minute picture of the body's stress response across sleep, activity and daily stress load, measured by stress duration, stress recovery and frequency. Biometrics tracked by NOWATCH include heart rate, HRV, HR zones, body temperature, steps, motion, activity, sleep, and now menstrual cycle patterns.

Female Cycle Patterns: The Integration No Other Wearable Offers.

Designed and developed entirely by a team of women, NOWATCH's Female Cycle Patterns feature overlays the menstrual cycle phase onto all continuously tracked metrics in a single view: stress duration, sleep quality, stress recovery and activity, which is visible alongside cycle context and not siloed from it. Patterns cannot surface from a daily score. They emerge only from continuous, long-term physiological data, precisely what the Reactivity Monitor generates by tracking your stress response every ten seconds. Cycle Patterns connect the dots over time, allowing wearers to understand and adjust to their body's rhythms rather than simply pushing through them. All cycle data is stored locally on the device by default and is GDPR-compliant, with no third-party data sharing ever.

"There is a dynamic two-way relationship between stress and the menstrual cycle that has largely been overlooked up until now," said Joana de Calheiros Velozo, PhD, Chief Product and Science Officer, NOWATCH. "Fluctuating hormones fundamentally recalibrate how the brain processes daily demands, effectively altering one's responses, and contributing to its cumulative effect on health. Conversely, persistent stress disrupts the body's neuroendocrine pathways, throwing the cycle itself out of sync. Making this bidirectional loop visible allows women to finally take ownership over their health, shifting from reactive care to true prevention."

NOWATCH Insights: The Intelligence Layer Built Privacy-First.

NOWATCH is opt-out by default and does not send biometric data to third-party LLMs without the wearer's explicit approval. Upon opt-in, NOWATCH provides a context and curated database. Data is benchmarked only against the wearer's data, not anyone else's.

Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to visit NOWATCH at HLTH Europe 2026, Booth D150 (Kiosk 8), to experience an in-person demo of NOWATCH B and Female Cycle Patterns. Access the NOWATCH press kit here, which includes a product specification sheet. Contact [email protected] to schedule an interview or learn more at nowatch.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does NOWATCH work?

A: NOWATCH uses research-grade PPG, motion and electrodermal activity sensors to collect physiological data second by second, throughout the day and night. Proprietary algorithms process that data, displaying it as trends and recommendations in the subscription-free NOWATCH companion app.

Q: What does NOWATCH track?

A: Both NOWATCH B and NOWATCH X models track heart rate, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, HR zones, skin temperature, female cycle patterns, steps, motion, activity and sleep - the connection between body and mind. NOWATCH also measures stress duration, recovery and frequency through the Reactivity Monitor, metrics not currently available in any other consumer wearable.

Q: How is NOWATCH different from most health trackers?

A: Most wearables focus on body performance: steps, workouts or isolated physical readings. NOWATCH tracks the connectivity between body and mind, capturing stress duration, recovery and frequency at second-by-second resolution via the Reactivity Monitor. That data density enables pattern detection that standard trackers cannot provide. There is no subscription, no dopamine-loop design, and user data can be stored upon opt-in on GDPR-compliant EU servers and is never sold to third parties.

Q: Who is NOWATCH designed for?

A: NOWATCH is designed for adults focused on preventive health who want to be healthier by gaining a deeper understanding of how stress, sleep and recovery affect them. Both models suit everyday use and are appropriate for people who want continuous health monitoring without the distraction of notifications or performance-scoring systems.

Q: Does NOWATCH require a subscription?

A: No. Unlike most health wearables, NOWATCH provides full access to all health data and app features without a subscription or paywalls.

Q: How does NOWATCH handle user data and privacy?

A: User data remains in the app on the phone. NOWATCH supports the option to opt in to protected, GDPR-compliant EU server storage in Frankfurt with advanced encryption. NOWATCH does not sell or share data with third parties. Users can download their data at any time and manage permissions through an opt-in model, as NOWATCH believes that data rights are human rights.

Q: Where is NOWATCH available and what does it cost?

A: Both NOWATCH Model X and B are available now at nowatch.com and at the NOWATCH flagship store in Amsterdam (Prinsengracht 455, 1016 HN). Shipping is available to the European Union, Canada, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. NOWATCH X starts at €599 / $649 USD. NOWATCH B starts at €399 / $499 USD. Additional shipping destinations are currently being added.

About NOWATCH

NOWATCH is an Amsterdam-based health innovation company and category creator of Awareable, a trademarked product category distinct from a smartwatch or fitness tracker. Founded by entrepreneurs, engineers and data scientists, NOWATCH designs, develops and manufactures all products in-house and across Europe, with research-grade sensors built into every device. Its proprietary Reactivity Monitor continuously tracks the body's stress response, passively surfacing patterns that no other consumer device can detect at the same level of data density. NOWATCH operates on a founding principle: technology should serve people, not exploit them. Health data is never monetized. Insights are never paywalled. Data rights are human rights.

Follow NOWATCH on Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, or learn more at https://nowatch.com.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for NOWATCH, 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://nowatch.com

Michael Held-Hernandez, Mercury Global Partners for NOWATCH, 1 480 306 1154, [email protected], https://nowatch.com

SOURCE NOWATCH