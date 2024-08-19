Noxsano's Restore Wound Pads and Gels Cut Wound Healing Time, Reducing Costs and Effort in Veterinary Clinics

"It's great to see independent clinical research on these products that validates what we are already seeing in our practice. We have been incredibly impressed by how much faster wounds heal with Restore versus other products." Dr. Natalia Andrade DVM, DACVS-SA of Miami Valley Veterinary Specialists Post this

Rapid Healing: The first study, published in the Journal of Veterinary Surgery, confirms that Noxsano's Restore Wound Pads and Gels significantly accelerate wound healing, reducing the time to granulation and increasing wound contraction.

Compelling Value Proposition: By significantly accelerating the wound healing process, Noxsano's Restore Wound Pads and Gels not only reduce the overall treatment costs but also enhance the efficiency of veterinary practices. This dual benefit offers a substantial value proposition for pet owners seeking affordable care and veterinarians aiming to optimize their workflow and patient outcomes.

Broad Applicability and Simplified Management: As demonstrated in the AJVR paper, Noxsano's Restore Wound Pads and Gels are easy to use, versatile solutions that can be used throughout all phases of wound healing. This broad applicability enhances the efficiency of wound care practices, making them indispensable tools for veterinarians.

Expert Insight:

"It's great to see independent clinical research on these products that validates what we are already seeing in our practice. We have been incredibly impressed by how much faster wounds heal with Restore versus other products. Now, we can provide even better care and get

dogs healed and back to health and vitality quicker," Dr. Natalia Andrade DVM, DACVS-SA of Miami Valley Veterinary Specialists in Miami, FL.

Innovative Technology:

Noxsano's patented delivery system ensures continuous and controlled application of nitric oxide directly to the wound site. This technology enhances natural healing by promoting angiogenesis, boosting collagen synthesis, and providing antimicrobial effects leading to faster recovery and fewer complications.

Market Availability:

Noxsano's Restore Wound Pads and Gels are available nationwide via all major national veterinary distributors, with international distribution expected to begin in the next quarter. Veterinarians are encouraged to incorporate these clinically validated products into their practices to improve treatment outcomes and patient care.

Future Prospects:

With veterinary markets already benefiting from these innovative products, Noxsano is preparing to expand into human healthcare, pending FDA approvals. This expansion represents a unique investment opportunity as the company gears up for further clinical trials and global market entry.

The Publications:

"Effect of hydrocolloid-nitric oxide wound dressings on wound healing in dogs" Jenniffer M. Rodriguez-Diaz DVM, Mandy L. Wallace DVM, MS, DACVS (Small Animal)*, Sarah A. Emond DVM, Danielle McNabney DVM, Katie M. Hodges BS, Elizabeth W. Howerth DVM, PhD, DACVP, Veterinary Surgery, doi.org/10.1111/vsu.14149

"The use of a novel nitric oxide wound dressing in acute traumatic wounds in dogs" Sarah J. Marvel , DVM, MS, DACVS*; Benjamin Goldblatt , BS; Catriona M. MacPhail , DVM, PhD, DACVS; Kristin M. Zersen , DVM, MS, DACVECC, American Journal of Veterinary Research, doi.org/10.2460/ajvr. 24.04.0124

For more information on Noxsano's products, clinical study results, and investment opportunities, please visit www.noxsano.com.

About Noxsano, Inc.:

Noxsano, Inc. is dedicated to developing cutting-edge wound care solutions that improve healing times, prevent infections, and reduce healthcare costs. By leveraging proprietary technologies and clinical data, Noxsano is setting new standards in the wound care industry, with a focus on both veterinary and human healthcare. The company's commitment to innovation is driven by a robust team of industry veterans under the direction of Alan Willey, PhD, CEO. The team brings decades of experience in R&D and product development, positioning Noxsano at the forefront of the wound care industry.

About Dr. Mandy Wallace:

Dr. Mandy Wallace is an Associate Professor of Small Animal Surgery at the University of Georgia. She is a 2010 graduate of Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and completed an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at Colorado State University in 2011. She was the PennHIP research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania prior to completing a combined Master of Science degree program and Small Animal Surgery residency at the University of Florida in 2016. She became board certified by the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2017. She is on the executive board of the Veterinary Wound Management Society. Dr. Wallace's research interests are in hepatic vascular anomalies, septic peritonitis, novel wound treatments, and biomaterials for soft tissue surgery.

About Dr. Sarah Marvel:

Dr. Marvel received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University in 2003 and then went on to obtain her DVM from the University of Wisconsin in 2009. She completed a rotating internship in small animal medicine and surgery and a residency in small animal surgery at Colorado State University. Following her surgical residency she completed a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University. She is currently Faculty in General Surgery at Colorado State University.

