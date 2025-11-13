NOYACK Launches AI-Powered Financial Education Platform to Help Millennials and Gen Z Grow Net Worth

New platform provides personalized tools and AI guidance to help younger generations manage money as $124 trillion wealth transfer shifts across U.S. households.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOYACK, a fintech startup focused on financial education and access to private markets, has launched an AI-enabled webapp aimed at helping first-generation wealth builders, primarily Millennials and Gen Z, navigate financial decisions.

The new platform, in beta for early adpopters can be found here -app.wearenoyack.com . The platform integrates personalized diagnostics, secure financial calculators, and an AI copilot to guide users through budgeting, taxes, equity compensation, and foundational investing.

"The web app was developed to meet users where they are—often managing money for the first time under high-stakes conditions," said CJ Follini, CEO of NOYACK. "It's designed for real-life financial decisions, not hypothetical scenarios."

The NOYACK platform combines diagnostic tools, a conversational AI assistant, and secure third-party integrations. The AI assistant operates continuously throughout the platform, offering definitions, explanations, and context-sensitive prompts as users engage with different tools.

Looking ahead, NOYACK plans to expand its AI lineup with two new agents: Prophit.ai and Quarterback.ai.

Prophit.ai, expected to launch in beta by late 2025, will assist users in creating investment policy statements, model portfolios, and rebalancing strategies. Quarterback.ai, scheduled for release in Q1 2026, will function as a whole-balance-sheet orchestrator—analyzing a user's full financial profile to guide decision-making across savings, debt, taxes, and benefits.

These future tools are designed to move users from education to execution, helping them make financial decisions with the support of agentic AI.

Unlike traditional financial education courses, the web app emphasizes applied learning. Tools are built to help users make decisions in the moment—during open enrollment, following a promotion, or after receiving a windfall.

Features include:

A Wealth IQ Diagnostic Quiz

Personalized Calculators

Downloadable tools, such as ebooks, worksheets, and investment reports

Personalized prompts for debt optimization and asset allocation

Step-by-step guides for handling bonuses, inheritances, or equity liquidity events

A fully integrated Wealth Profile and Dashboard

"We're building an ecosystem that helps users learn, plan, and document their financial decisions in one place," said Paola Saladin, Chief of Staff at NOYACK. "The goal is to use AI to close long-standing gaps in financial literacy and execution."

The NOYACK web app is currently available to the public atapp.wearenoyack.com.

About NOYACK

NOYACK is building AI agents for personal wealth management, guiding Millennials and Gen Z from financial education to portfolio execution. The platform deploys multiple specialized agents—Noyack.ai teaches and keeps you on track, Prophit.ai crafts strategies and models portfolios, and Quarterback ingests your full financial profile to output ranked action items you approve and execute. By bringing investing, saving, debt, and taxes into one place, NOYACK turns learning into doing with AI that acts on your behalf. Learn more at wearenoyack.com.

Media Contact

Anna Scanlan, NOYACK, 1 646-653-3481, [email protected], www.wearenoyack.com

SOURCE NOYACK