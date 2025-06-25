Noyo Benefits Copilot Now Live in the Workday Marketplace

A faster, easier way for HR teams to connect benefits vendors and manage enrollment on Workday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noyo, the technology company building modern infrastructure for employee benefits, today announced the launch of Benefits Copilot in the Workday Marketplace.
The app gives Workday customers a faster, easier way to connect benefits vendors and manage enrollment—without complex IT work or costly third-party firms.
Workday's own HR team uses Benefits Copilot internally, and now every Workday customer can get access. Noyo is also partnering with Benefits vendors to help them connect to Workday more efficiently and deliver a better experience with Benefits Copilot.
About Benefits Copilot
Benefits Copilot is a Workday-certified app that works alongside the Workday Benefits Module to automate the flow of benefits data between Workday and external benefits vendors, like insurance companies. Employers can activate multiple vendors in weeks (instead of months) using pre-built integrations, with all setup and maintenance managed by Noyo. This reduces annual IT costs by $100K–$500K at scale.
Benefits Copilot handles getting employees enrolled in their benefits, like medical and dental insurance, and offers a detailed view into the status of any changes to enrollment throughout the year. It automatically catches potential issues and gives HR teams simple ways to review and address anything that needs their attention. Many benefits vendors offer near real-time enrollment processing, tracking, and error detection through Noyo.
Under the hood, Benefits Copilot is powered by Noyo's signature Benefits Operating System (BenefitsOS), which uses embedded API and AI technology to handle plan builds, data mapping, vendor routing, and error detection—all of the complex work HR teams shouldn't have to manage internally or outsource to expensive firms.
Benefits Copilot key features
- Pre-built vendor integrations—no custom development or consultants required
- No ongoing vendor maintenance, Noyo handles it
- Automated processing for all enrollment scenarios: new hires, QLEs, terminations, open enrollment
- Built-in error detection with deep insights and prioritization
- Modern UI with tools to track statuses, change history, and confirmation
Who Benefits Copilot is for
- Employers using Workday who want faster vendor onboarding and an enhanced enrollment experience
- Benefits vendors who want to offer a better experience to Workday customers without building complex integrations
Availability
Benefits Copilot is now available in the Workday Marketplace. Visit noyo.com/workday or request a demo at noyo.com/get-started
Find the full announcement on the Noyo blog.
Media Contact
Joe Gomez, Noyo
SOURCE Noyo
