Noyo Benefits Copilot Now Live in the Workday Marketplace

"Benefits Copilot extends the power of Workday," said Shannon Goggin, CEO of Noyo. "It removes the complexity of connecting to benefits vendors so HR teams can move faster, cut costs, and deliver a better experience to employees."

Workday's own HR team uses Benefits Copilot internally, and now every Workday customer can get access. Noyo is also partnering with Benefits vendors to help them connect to Workday more efficiently and deliver a better experience with Benefits Copilot.

About Benefits Copilot

Benefits Copilot is a Workday-certified app that works alongside the Workday Benefits Module to automate the flow of benefits data between Workday and external benefits vendors, like insurance companies. Employers can activate multiple vendors in weeks (instead of months) using pre-built integrations, with all setup and maintenance managed by Noyo. This reduces annual IT costs by $100K–$500K at scale.

Benefits Copilot handles getting employees enrolled in their benefits, like medical and dental insurance, and offers a detailed view into the status of any changes to enrollment throughout the year. It automatically catches potential issues and gives HR teams simple ways to review and address anything that needs their attention. Many benefits vendors offer near real-time enrollment processing, tracking, and error detection through Noyo.

Under the hood, Benefits Copilot is powered by Noyo's signature Benefits Operating System (BenefitsOS), which uses embedded API and AI technology to handle plan builds, data mapping, vendor routing, and error detection—all of the complex work HR teams shouldn't have to manage internally or outsource to expensive firms.

Benefits Copilot key features

Pre-built vendor integrations—no custom development or consultants required

No ongoing vendor maintenance, Noyo handles it

Automated processing for all enrollment scenarios: new hires, QLEs, terminations, open enrollment

Built-in error detection with deep insights and prioritization

Modern UI with tools to track statuses, change history, and confirmation

Who Benefits Copilot is for

Employers using Workday who want faster vendor onboarding and an enhanced enrollment experience

Benefits vendors who want to offer a better experience to Workday customers without building complex integrations

Availability

Benefits Copilot is now available in the Workday Marketplace. Visit noyo.com/workday or request a demo at noyo.com/get-started

Find the full announcement on the Noyo blog.

