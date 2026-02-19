Nozomi Networks and DER Security Team to Deliver Advanced Cyber Security Solutions to Distributed Energy Environments

"As power grids worldwide shift to renewable and distributed energy, distributed assets have become prime targets for sophisticated threat actors." stated Thomas Tansy, CEO of DERSec. Post this

Recognized as the market leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 115 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite, across wireless networks and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

DER Security (DERSec) delivers unparalleled real-time detection of attacks targeting energy infrastructure by validating physical process variables within network traffic. Its DERSec Sentry technology performs deep packet analysis on native DER protocols—including SunSpec Modbus, DNP3, IEEE 2030.5, and OCPP—to identify dangerous commands, falsified telemetry, malicious firmware changes, and insider threats. DERSec provides deep power-aware intelligence and digital twins to distinguish between physical faults and cyberattacks, dramatically accelerating recovery times for AI data centers, microgrids, eMobility fleets, and utility-scale DERs.

"Protecting the world's critical infrastructure is strengthened by deep integration with specialized domain expertise and enterprise-scale security platforms. DERSec's ability to translate complex electrical behavior into actionable security metrics perfectly complements Nozomi Networks' visibility and threat detection capabilities. This joint solution helps operators eliminate blind spots in decentralized energy environments and ensures customers can maximize operational resilience against evolving threats." — Matthew Cowell, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Nozomi Networks.

