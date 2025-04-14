NPAworldwide Unveils Bold Brand Evolution to Reflect Global Growth

The organization's new mission embraces its diversity and underscores its commitment to helping each member achieve their unique version of success. Post this

The newly designed logo honors NPAworldwide's rich history while presenting a modern and inviting aesthetic. This visual transformation symbolizes the organization's role as a global "meeting point" for independent recruiting firms, emphasizing its dedication to bringing together people.

Modernized Brand Colors

The revitalized color palette incorporates a bold blue and vibrant orange, signaling friendliness, reliability, integrity, and professionalism—qualities that resonate with NPAworldwide's shared vision for success.

A Mission Tailored for Success: "To connect premier independent recruiting firms for success locally and worldwide."

The organization's new mission embraces its diversity and underscores its commitment to helping each member achieve their unique version of success.

A Powerful New Tagline: "Placing People Together"

This tagline succinctly captures NPAworldwide's core value proposition and reinforces their commitment to working cooperatively to achieve more. It is a concept that transcends simply matching candidates with job vacancies; it embodies the essence of building meaningful relationships—both between recruiters and clients, as well as among its diverse network of partners.

NPAworldwide President Kerry Crockett, MBA, CPC, CAE, CMP Fellow, DES remarked, "This brand evolution represents a pivotal moment for NPAworldwide as we honor our legacy while stepping confidently into the future. Our modernized identity symbolizes our unwavering commitment to connecting independent recruiting firms globally, fostering collaboration, and empowering our members to achieve unparalleled success together."

About: NPAworldwide, the world's leading recruitment community, helps independent recruitment firms confidently make more placements by connecting them with a trusted community of like-minded recruiting partners from around the world. Visit npaworldwide.com or npaworldwideworks.com.

Media Contact

Veronica Blatt, NPAworldwide, 1 6168713323, [email protected], https://npaworldwide.com

SOURCE NPAworldwide