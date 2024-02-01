NPE® And InBody® Team Up To Elevate Fitness Studio and Gym Client Experiences

"By introducing InBody's advanced body composition analysis to our NPE community, we're setting a new standard for client success and business excellence in the fitness industry," said Sean Greeley, Founder and CEO of NPE. Post this

"Becoming a brand ambassador of InBody marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower fitness businesses. By introducing InBody's advanced body composition analysis to our community, we're setting a new standard for client success and business excellence in the fitness industry," said Sean Greeley, Founder and CEO of NPE.

"We are excited to join forces with NPE, a leader in fitness business growth. This collaboration is about bringing together cutting-edge technology and expert business strategies to revolutionize how fitness professionals deliver results and value to their clients," remarked an InBody spokesperson.

This alliance offers the NPE community exclusive access to InBody's advanced analysis tools, fostering more effective training and client management. In turn, InBody users will benefit from NPE's extensive business resources, enhancing their operational efficiency and market reach.

About NPE: NPE® is globally recognized for delivering the #1 suite of business growth systems, tools, and coaching for fitness entrepreneurs to grow 6-, 7- and 8-figure businesses.

Since 2006, NPE has helped over 53,000+ fitness businesses in 96+ countries grow to the next level, and is responsible for driving over $1.1 billion in client revenue. NPE has been featured 8x on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies, and has a global team based in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia.

Learn more at npefitness.com.

About InBody: InBody's mission is to provide biomedical technology that simplifies your understanding of your health and wellness. Monitoring your health with a simple weight scale or your BMI score provides you with a limited ability to accurately track your fitness, as they only highlight changes in weight, not progress in muscle gain or fat loss. To support your ongoing success, understanding your body composition with InBody is key.

In less than 45 seconds, the InBody 570 Test provides personal trainers with easy-to-understand, accurate, and objective measurements that evaluate their members' body composition. InBody's analyzers:

Assess muscle distribution and areas weakened by injury.

Identify muscle and fat imbalances in each segment of the body.

Help you monitor changes to determine the efficacy of exercise programs and diet plans, ensuring members' long-term success.Learn more at inbodyusa.com."

