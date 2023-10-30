NPE® And TRX® Launch Partnership To Empower Fitness Businesses To Accelerate Growth

"We're excited to partner with TRX to accelerate the success rate of fitness businesses around the world," said Sean Greeley, NPE Founder and CEO. Post this

"Too many fitness entrepreneurs struggle because they lack the business systems needed to get more clients and scale their business. This limits them from being able to help more people and make a bigger impact in their communities," said Sean Greeley, NPE Founder and CEO. "We're excited to partner with TRX to accelerate the success rate of fitness businesses around the world."

"TRX is excited to partner with NPE to provide TRX Coaches and Facilities with invaluable business coaching resources," said Randy Hetrick, TRX Founder and Chairman. "Coupled with TRX education, programming, and our comprehensive range of training products, this collaboration is guaranteed to enhance the quality of experiences that we bring to the industry."

Through this partnership, the TRX community will get access to free business resources every month that will support them in growing their client base and scaling their business. And the NPE community will gain access to exclusive deals on TRX products and education that will help them to provide more value to their clients as they lead them to their goals.

By combining NPE's business education and TRX's fitness education, fitness professionals and businesses will gain the knowledge and skills to accelerate success both in their business and for their clients.

About NPE: NPE® is globally recognized for delivering the #1 suite of business growth systems, tools, and coaching for fitness entrepreneurs to grow 6-, 7- and 8-figure businesses.

Since 2006, NPE has helped over 53,000+ fitness businesses in 96+ countries grow to the next level, and is responsible for driving over $1.1 billion in client revenue. NPE has been featured 8x on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies, and has a global team based in the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia.

About TRX®: Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 250,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in California, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon.

