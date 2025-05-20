NPG Calls for End to Birthright Citizenship Following Supreme Court Arguments on May 15, 2025

We believe that restoring the original intent of the 14th Amendment is critical to protecting the integrity of American citizenship. Post this

"We believe that restoring the original intent of the 14th Amendment is critical to protecting the integrity of American citizenship," said Edwin S. Rubenstein, Director of Research at NPG. "The amendment was enacted in the aftermath of the Civil War to ensure citizenship for freed slaves, not to grant automatic citizenship to the children of those without legal or permanent status. Clarifying this distinction would not only reduce incentives for unauthorized immigration but would also help stabilize the nation's population growth, a core priority for long-term sustainability."

During oral arguments, Supreme Court Justices examined the scope and authority of lower courts that have issued injunctions to stop President Trump's Executive Order to deny birthright citizenship to children born in the U.S. to illegal immigrants and certain temporary visa holders. While the Court did not rule directly on the Order's constitutionality, a decision in favor of the administration would represent a fundamental shift in immigration precedent and policy enforcement.

The unintended consequences of maintaining universal birthright citizenship are significant, including:

Increased incentives for illegal immigration and the problems associated with population surges.

The proliferation of "anchor baby" practices and birth tourism.

Strain on public resources at the federal, state, and local levels.

Difficulty maintaining a uniform national policy if citizenship status varies by state in the absence of comprehensive legal reform.

NPG joins a growing call among policymakers, legal scholars, and concerned citizens to reexamine and end automatic citizenship by birth for children born to those who are not lawful permanent residents or citizens. This policy change is essential to safeguard the well-being of future generations, ensure manageable and environmentally sustainable population levels, and reinforce the fundamental purpose of American citizenship.

"NPG urges Congress and the Supreme Court to take decisive action that reflects the realities of today's immigration environment and the best interests of the nation," added Craig Lewis, Executive Director of NPG. "We stand ready to support legislative and legal initiatives that will bring clarity and responsibility back to U.S. citizenship policy."

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

