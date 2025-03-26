NPG Releases Three New Publications Addressing U.S. Population Growth Challenges

The Latest from NPG on Population Dynamics and Policy Effectiveness

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Negative Population Growth (NPG) is proud to announce the release of three new thought-provoking publications as part of its ongoing public education initiatives. These works tackle pressing issues related to population growth and its long-term impact on the United States. Recent changes within the Federal Government regarding border security and immigration trends – and the resulting media frenzy – highlight the need for more transparency on this incredibly important facet of American life.

Each publication offers in-depth analysis and expert recommendations, solidifying NPG's position as a leading voice advocating for responsible population policies.

1. Updated Proposed National Population Policy

This comprehensive revision of NPG's foundational 2006 report outlines actionable strategies to slow, halt, and ultimately reverse U.S. population growth. As the keystone of NPG's mission, NPG's Proposed National Population Policy outlines the critical steps necessary to ensure a sustainable future. Readers are encouraged to distribute additional copies within their communities to foster greater dialogue about NPG and the significant issue of population growth in the U.S.

2. Forum Paper – Measles Make a Comeback; Why We Should All Care

Authored by NPG's Director of Research, Edwin S. Rubenstein, this paper explores the alarming resurgence of the measles virus within the U.S., connecting it to factors such as population density and border security challenges. The analysis highlights the importance of ending illegal entry and maintaining vaccination protocols to curb the spread of highly contagious diseases. This timely publication underscores the need for vigilance in addressing public health crises.

3. Forum Paper – Embracing the Birth Dearth: The Futility of Pro-Natalism

In the first of a two-part series on fertility, author Nathanial Gronewold, Ph.D., examines various failed attempts to encourage higher fertility rates around the world. Using detailed case studies, the paper concludes that pro-natalist policies consistently fall short, as individual preferences for smaller families persist. For NPG, these findings represent progress and acknowledge broader societal shifts regarding family size.

Craig Lewis, Executive Director of NPG, remarked, "These publications arrive at a pivotal time. The intersection of policy changes, public health concerns, and population dynamics presents both challenges and opportunities for advancing our mission. We are excited to share these materials with our supporters and hope they will spark important conversations about the path ahead."

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

