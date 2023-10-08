NPHub Collaborates with NPWH to Propel Women's Healthcare Forward

NPHub, a leading healthcare technology firm, announces a strategic partnership with the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) to enhance the development of Women's Health Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. This collaboration aims to streamline clinical rotations for students, address healthcare provider shortages, and offer an innovative NPWH Preceptor Program, combining administrative support, a dedicated mobile app, and personalized coordination.
ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NPHub, the healthcare technology company that matches nurse practitioner students with clinical preceptors, joins forces with the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH). This partnership is laser-focused on fostering the growth of Women's Health Nurse Practitioners (WHNPs) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) by emphasizing excellence, advocacy, and robust training.
Krish Chopra, CEO of NPHub, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with NPWH. Our mission is to save healthcare by helping Nurse Practitioners graduate on time and entering the workforce more quickly, and this partnership is crucial to achieving this mission. Our app aims to help Women's Health NP students secure clinical rotations, streamlining the path from graduate nursing programs, and alleviating the healthcare provider shortage in our country."
About NPHub
NPHub, led by CEO Krish Chopra, is an Atlanta-based firm established in 2017. The technology company specializes in pairing graduate nursing students with experienced preceptors for their clinical practicum placements. Through its innovative marketplace platform, NPHub considers the nature of the clinical rotation, students' geographical preferences, and specific areas of interest. NPHub's mission aligns with supporting nursing students in their educational journeys, allowing them to graduate on time and effectively contribute to the healthcare sector.
For NPWH students, an exclusive NPWH Partner Reward beckons. Delve deeper into NPHub by visiting nphub.com, checking out our blog, or connecting on LinkedIn.
About NPWH
NPWH stands tall as a beacon for over 12,000 WHNPs and APRNs, devoted to superior women's and gender-specific care. Heather L. Maurer, CEO of NPWH, stated, "NPWH student members shine as rising stars within the women's health nurse practitioner community and represent the promising future of the WHNP profession. We are committed to supporting every stage of their career journey in women's and gender-related healthcare."
NPWH and NPHub have curated the NPWH Preceptor Program: an unmatched blend of administrative aid, the innovative Preceptor Portal mobile app, and dedicated coordination. Explore this preceptor support program today.
