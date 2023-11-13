NPHub Joins Forces with Sarah Michelle NP Reviews, Amplifying Clinical Placement and Board Exam Prep for Nurse Practitioner Students

Krish Chopra, NPHub's CEO, "Aligning with Sarah Michelle NP Reviews is a privilege. This collaboration helps students not only in securing clinical placements but also in acing their board exams. It's a huge stride in our mutual endeavor to foster the success of nurse practitioners." Post this

Krish Chopra, NPHub's CEO, remarked, "Aligning with Sarah Michelle NP Reviews, a distinguished leader in NP board exam preparation, is a privilege. This collaboration is geared towards offering a holistic solution that assists students not only in securing clinical placements but also in acing their board exams. It's a substantial stride in our mutual endeavor to foster the growth and success of nurse practitioners."

The mission of Sarah Michelle NP Reviews dovetails with addressing the central hurdles nurse practitioner students encounter: passing their board exams and securing clinical placements. With an established legacy of assisting students in excelling in their boards, this collaboration with NPHub underscores their dedication to nurturing the educational and professional advancement of NP students.

About NPHub

Helmed by CEO Krish Chopra, Atlanta-based NPHub, founded in 2017, excels in connecting graduate nursing students with seasoned preceptors for clinical practicum placements. NPHub's pioneering marketplace platform meticulously considers the nature of clinical rotation, students' geographical preferences, and specific areas of interest. With a mission in sync with bolstering nursing students in their educational quests, NPHub has played a pivotal role in enabling nearly 5,000 nurse practitioner students to graduate on time.

Visit nphub.com, explore our blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Sarah Michelle NP Reviews

Founded in 2020, Sarah Michelle NP Reviews is a leading provider of premier exam prep resources geared toward helping nurse practitioner students pass their board certification exam the first time. Through a combination of content expertise, anxiety management, no-fluff courses and a supportive community, SMNP Reviews has helped over 40,000 students realize their dream of becoming a "real deal NP". SMNP Reviews offers live study groups, self-paced courses, question banks, a question bank app and 1:1 test readiness sessions. SMNP Reviews was acquired by Blueprint Test Prep in 2022.

About Blueprint Test Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisitions of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest AI-powered learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

