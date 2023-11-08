NPHub Joins Forces with the Florida Association of Nurse Practitioners to Accelerate Nurse Practitioner Education in Florida

"Revolutionizing NP education in Florida, our alliance with FLANP paves the way for a seamless clinical rotation experience." – Krish Chopra, CEO of NPHub Post this

NPHub's advanced marketplace stands as the cornerstone in the healthcare sector, bridging the gap between Nurse Practitioner (NP) students and preceptors across the nation for clinical placements. With its rapid placement capabilities and deep-rooted relationships with universities and providers, this partnership aims to fortify Florida's healthcare sector by supporting its upcoming Nurse Practitioners.

About NPHub

NPHub, led by CEO Krish Chopra, is an Atlanta-based firm established in 2017. The technology company specializes in pairing graduate nursing students with experienced preceptors for their clinical practicum placements. Through its innovative marketplace platform, NPHub considers the nature of the clinical rotation, students' geographical preferences, and specific areas of interest. NPHub's mission aligns with supporting nursing students in their educational journeys, allowing them to graduate on time and effectively contribute to the healthcare sector. To date, NPHub has helped almost 5,000 nurse practitioner students graduate on time.

Vernon Langford, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, President of the Florida Association of Nurse Practitioners, remarked, "The alliance with NPHub significantly bolsters FLANP's core mission of promoting advanced nursing practice by ensuring smoother clinical rotation placements. This collaboration paves the way for Nurse Practitioners to deliver patient-centered healthcare seamlessly. We view this partnership as a monumental stride towards a brighter, more inclusive healthcare landscape in Florida."

The Florida Association of Nurse Practitioners (FLANP) is a pivotal advocate for patient-centered healthcare in Florida. As the state's leading Nurse Practitioner organization, FLANP actively enhances knowledge of relevant healthcare policies and tirelessly champions the advanced practice of nursing. Through strategic legislative involvement, FLANP not only educates the public but also works to eliminate barriers to quality healthcare for all Floridians. Most recently, FLANP help provide more equitable access to healthcare in Florida by working to achieve Full Practice Authority for all NPs in the state. Committed to fostering civility and mutual respect among practitioners, FLANP judiciously utilizes contributions to further these noble goals.

About the NPHub App

The NPHub app allows nurse practitioner students to search and apply for clinical placements based on their location preferences and specialization areas. The app also provides mentorship and support to students throughout their clinical rotation period, ensuring they gain the necessary skills and experience to succeed in their careers.

About the Florida Association of Nurse Practitioners (FLANP)

With a vision to lead as Florida's principal Nurse Practitioner professional organization, FLANP advocates for patient-centered healthcare. Committed to increasing knowledge on healthcare policy pertinent to Nurse Practitioner practice, the association aims to remove barriers, ensuring Floridians have access to quality healthcare. Through aggressive grassroots involvement in the legislative process, FLANP focuses on educating the public on advanced nursing practices, fostering mutual respect among nurse practitioners, and being responsible stewards of contributions aimed at their mission.

