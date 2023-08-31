NPHub Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Presenting Company

We are thrilled to present at Venture Atlanta to connect with investors and industry leaders," said Krish Chopra, CEO of NPHub. "Our goal is to transform Nurse Practitioner education. We believe this event can help us make material strides in addressing the critical shortage of Nurse Practitioners. Tweet this

NPHub offers the most advanced marketplace in the healthcare industry, connecting Nurse Practitioner (NP) students with preceptors nationwide for clinical placements. As an Inc 5000 company, NPHub stands out for its rapid placement capabilities, specialized mobile app for NP preceptors, and strong relationships with universities and providers.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2023 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

"Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About NPHub

NPHub is an Inc 5000 recognized healthcare technology company specializing in connecting graduate nursing students with experienced Nurse Practitioner (NP) preceptors across the United States. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, NPHub has revolutionized the clinical rotation placement process through its advanced web and mobile platforms. The company targets NP students struggling to find clinical rotations and NP preceptors looking to be compensated for their expertise. As the leader in the sector, NPHub takes pride in its rapid placement capabilities and strong relationships with universities, clinics, and healthcare professionals nationwide.

For more information, visit nphub.com, read our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn.

