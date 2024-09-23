NPI Named Finalist for the Technology Association of Georgia's 2024 Technology Awards

Recognized in the Innovation Driven Company Category for Groundbreaking Solutions in IT Procurement
ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NPI, a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory solutions, has been named a finalist for the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) 2024 Technology Awards in the Innovation Driven Company category. TAG is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's thriving technology industry and serves more than 30,000 members statewide.
The TAG Technology Awards celebrate trailblazing technology leaders driving innovation across Georgia. The Innovation Driven Company category honors businesses that have developed groundbreaking technologies – whether hardware, software, or other solutions – or are using existing technology in an innovative way to make companies and organizations stand out in any industry.
"We are deeply honored to be named a finalist for the 2024 TAG Technology Awards. This recognition reflects the dedication our team has invested in delivering innovative solutions that empower IT procurement professionals to excel in technology sourcing," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "TAG has been inspiring and connecting Georgia's flourishing technology community for 25 years, and this acknowledgment of NPI's accomplishments is truly meaningful."
Earlier this year, NPI introduced NPI Vantage™ Pro, a cutting-edge management, planning, and intelligence platform specifically designed by and for IT procurement professionals. Equipped with guided workflow tools and AI-powered vendor and pricing data, NPI Vantage Pro helps enterprises manage their expanding tech renewal portfolios and proactively prepare for vendor negotiations. This empowers IT buyers with the insights needed to secure the best possible deals on purchases and renewals. The platform integrates NPI's market-leading price benchmark analysis, giving procurement teams a decisive edge in negotiations. NPI Vantage Pro drives 25 to 30 percent savings (and more) and enables confident purchasing at speed.
Learn about NPI and NPI Vantage Pro here.
About NPI
NPI is a premier provider of data-driven intelligence and tech-enabled services designed specifically to assist large enterprises with IT procurement cost optimization. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI also offers software license audit and telecom carrier agreement optimization services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Hannah Bower, NPI, 1 404-247-1123, [email protected]
SOURCE NPI
Share this article