NPI Named Finalist for the Technology Association of Georgia's 2024 Technology Awards

"We are deeply honored to be named a finalist for the 2024 TAG Technology Awards. This recognition reflects the dedication our team has invested in delivering innovative solutions that empower IT procurement professionals to excel in technology sourcing," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. "TAG has been inspiring and connecting Georgia's flourishing technology community for 25 years, and this acknowledgment of NPI's accomplishments is truly meaningful."

Earlier this year, NPI introduced NPI Vantage™ Pro, a cutting-edge management, planning, and intelligence platform specifically designed by and for IT procurement professionals. Equipped with guided workflow tools and AI-powered vendor and pricing data, NPI Vantage Pro helps enterprises manage their expanding tech renewal portfolios and proactively prepare for vendor negotiations. This empowers IT buyers with the insights needed to secure the best possible deals on purchases and renewals. The platform integrates NPI's market-leading price benchmark analysis, giving procurement teams a decisive edge in negotiations. NPI Vantage Pro drives 25 to 30 percent savings (and more) and enables confident purchasing at speed.

About NPI

NPI is a premier provider of data-driven intelligence and tech-enabled services designed specifically to assist large enterprises with IT procurement cost optimization. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI also offers software license audit and telecom carrier agreement optimization services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

