NRG Systems' Bat Deterrent Technology, Paired with Curtailment, Reduces Bat Fatalities at Wind Projects in Canada by Up to 91%

Introduced in 2018, NRG Systems' Bat Deterrent System is designed to minimize turbine curtailment while protecting bat populations. Curtailment, though effective, reduces energy production by increasing cut-in speed. Evan Vogel, NRG Systems' President, said, "Historically, curtailment has been the primary solution for reducing bat fatalities at wind plants. While effective, relying solely on curtailment compromises energy output and reduces a project's return on investment. By pairing curtailment with NRG's Bat Deterrent System, owners and operators achieve a further reduction in bat fatalities, while maintaining more consistent energy production. This is a win-win approach that supports both project success and conservation efforts."

Charlotte Teat, Senior Terrestrial and Wetland Biologist at NRSI and co-author of the study, emphasized its importance, saying, "Reducing bat fatalities on operational wind projects is a critical issue, particularly as several bat species face increasing regulatory protections in Canada and the U.S. Our findings underscore the value of acoustic deterrents as an effective tool for mitigating impacts to bat populations without further increasing cut-in speeds for curtailment, enabling more effective wind energy development – a crucial tool in addressing climate change."

The results of the NRSI study reinforce earlier research demonstrating the efficacy of NRG's Bat Deterrent System in minimizing bat fatalities at wind sites, including studies led by Duke Energy Renewables, EDF Renewables, Bat Conservation International, and Texas State University. NRG Systems' Bat Deterrent Systems are trusted by the world's largest renewable energy developers and have been deployed successfully on wind plants across North America, Europe, Africa, and Australia.

For more information about NRG Systems' Bat Deterrent System or the NRSI study, please contact [email protected].

About NRG Systems, Inc.

NRG Systems is the global leader in wind and solar resource measurement and intelligence. Their hardware, software, and related services empower many of the world's largest developers to make informed decisions and improve efficiency at all stages of project development. With over 40 years of experience, NRG's heritage of innovation and deep understanding of data collection, management, and analysis drives the advancement of their signature turnkey solutions. A subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), NRG Systems has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and has shipped products to over 170 countries. For more information, please visit nrgsystems.com.

About Natural Resource Solutions Inc.

Natural Resource Solutions is an Indigenous-owned environmental consulting firm headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, with operational presence across Canada. They have been providing environmental consulting services on a wide variety of projects since 1998. Their expert staff is highly skilled in terrestrial, wetland and aquatic ecology and they pride themselves on their ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams to provide their clients with innovative and practical solutions to ecological issues. Sectors of expertise include renewable energy, natural heritage planning, land development, Species at Risk, environmental assessments, and long-term monitoring. For more information, please visit nrsi.on.ca.

Media Contact

Brittany Good, NRG Systems, 802-482-2255, [email protected], www.nrgsystems.com

