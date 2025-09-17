NRI Relocation Marks 40 Years of Excellence in Corporate Relocation

"This milestone is both a moment to reflect on our legacy and a chance to reaffirm our purpose of Moving Talent Forward by Taking Relocation Personally." - John Zilka, CRP, President of NRI Relocation Post this

Mr. Seeger founded the company in response to a rising demand for expert home marketing and valuation services. He brought on Mr. Bell, who Worldwide ERC® officially credits as the creator of the Guaranteed Buyout Offer (GBO), to help employees sell their homes quickly and embark on new career opportunities. NRI Relocation's early work set the industry standards for today's relocation real estate transactions.

"As we celebrate 40 years, I'm filled with gratitude for our founders' vision, our clients' trust, and the dedication of our incredible team of employees and supplier partners," said John Zilka, CRP, President of NRI Relocation. "This milestone is both a moment to reflect on our legacy and a chance to reaffirm our purpose of Moving Talent Forward by Taking Relocation Personally."

Seeger and Bell's vision laid the foundation for a business that would evolve to encompass dozens of other relocation services and transform corporate mobility over the next four decades.

Today, NRI is guided by its values of expertise, responsiveness, flexibility, and transparency. The company's 100% independent model balances boutique-level attention with the capabilities of a global provider. At its core, NRI understands that employers and their families are the heart of corporate relocation. NRI Relocation sees its role as problem-solvers and guides to make major life transitions easier.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, NRI will look back on its milestones, celebrate its team's stories, and announce the company's next phase in relocation innovation.

