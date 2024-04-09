NSBC Recognizes the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety with the 2024 Silver Schooner Award

"At the NSBC, we are thankful for the vision and strategic insight of the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety." Peg Phillips, Executive Director, National Safe Boating Council Post this

"At the NSBC, we are thankful for the vision and strategic insight of the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety," said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "Their work supports a vibrant recreational boating safety industry that works tirelessly to save lives on the water."

The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety encourages industry stakeholders to support the National Recreational Boating Safety Program (RBS Program). Since 1971, this program has saved an estimated 75,000 lives. And, while the estimated number of recreational boats has more than doubled, the number of reported boating incidents has decreased by more than 50%.

The Silver Schooner Award was established by the United Safe Boating Institute (USBI), and the NSBC continues the legacy by honoring those with significant contributions to the Council. The award may be given to individuals, organizations, commercial concerns, governmental agencies, and public and private clubs. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org/about/silver-schooner-award/.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

Media Contact

Yvonne Pentz, National Safe Boating Council, 703-361-4294, [email protected], https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org

SOURCE National Safe Boating Council