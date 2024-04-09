NSBC Recognizes the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety with the 2024 Silver Schooner Award

The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety is dedicated to reducing loss of life, injuries and property damage that occurs on U.S. waterways by improving the knowledge, skills, and abilities of recreational boaters. They were honored with a 2024 Silver Schooner Award at the International Boating and Water Safety Summit in Albuquerque, NM on April 8, 2024.
CLEARWATER, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), a national catalyst for recreational boating safety, recognized the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety with the 2024 Silver Schooner Award, honoring those with significant contributions to the Council. CG-BSX was honored at the International Boating and Water Safety Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 8, 2024.
The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety is dedicated to reducing loss of life, injuries and property damage that occurs on U.S. waterways by improving the knowledge, skills, and abilities of recreational boaters. Its many responsibilities include tracking boating accidents, looking for correlations among these incidents, recommending and implementing remedial measures, (such as recalls), and processing grants.
"At the NSBC, we are thankful for the vision and strategic insight of the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety," said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "Their work supports a vibrant recreational boating safety industry that works tirelessly to save lives on the water."
The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety encourages industry stakeholders to support the National Recreational Boating Safety Program (RBS Program). Since 1971, this program has saved an estimated 75,000 lives. And, while the estimated number of recreational boats has more than doubled, the number of reported boating incidents has decreased by more than 50%.
The Silver Schooner Award was established by the United Safe Boating Institute (USBI), and the NSBC continues the legacy by honoring those with significant contributions to the Council. The award may be given to individuals, organizations, commercial concerns, governmental agencies, and public and private clubs. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org/about/silver-schooner-award/.
About the National Safe Boating Council
Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.
