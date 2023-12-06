NSC Technologies, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group, acquires Shipyard Staffing

NSC Technologies ("NSC"), a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shipyard Staffing. ("Shipyard"). Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

NSC Technologies ("NSC"), a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shipyard Staffing. ("Shipyard"). Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

John Gulnac, CEO of NSC, commented, "The acquisition of Shipyard Staffing reinforces NSC's commitment to growth and our determination to lead the Marine and Skilled Trades staffing industries. We are extremely encouraged by the synergies this partnership creates and look forward to amplifying results on the NSC platform."

"It was always our goal to partner with a firm that had the resources and expertise to help us continue to grow and execute on our plan to provide the best labor for the marine industry, and this partnership with NSC does just that" said Principal of Shipyard Staffing Jack Anthony.

Andres Gutierrez, a Managing Director at White Wolf, noted, "We are excited about what the future will bring as a result of this new partnership. Shipyard Staffing's expertise and commitment to the Marine staffing industry align well with NSC and we are honored to have them join the platform."

About Shipyard Staffing

Shipyard Staffing has over 20 years of experience serving the shipyard and marine infrastructure industry by providing skilled and unskilled, hard-to-find professionals for contract placement, direct permanent placement, and/or contract to permanent placement assignments for both commercial and government related clients.

For further information, please visit: www.shipyardstaffing.com.

About NSC

NSC Technologies is dedicated to being the most trusted provider of innovative staffing solutions servicing the global marine, energy, commercial and industrial marketplace. Through achieving long-term, meaningful customer relationships and by exceeding customer expectations, NSC has experienced significant overall growth since its founding. In addition to strong customer relationships, NSC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all of its employees. NSC is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia. NSC was recapitalized by White Wolf Capital in November 2016.

For further information, please visit: www.nsc-tech.com.

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

In general, White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. In general, targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

