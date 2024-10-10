NSCS Partners with BHE Foundation to Launch $200,000 Emerging Leaders Scholarship Initiative for Underserved Students

"We are incredibly grateful to partner with BHE Foundation to provide such a substantial sum to our members. Programs like these are truly transformational for underserved students." – Steve Loflin, NSCS Founder Post this

In 2023, BHE Foundation awarded $25,000 in scholarships to 10 deserving students chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants. This year, with an increased scholarship amount and more recipients, NSCS and BHE Foundation are set to make an even greater impact on the lives of underserved students.

The core objectives of the BHE Foundation Emerging Leaders Scholarship Initiative for the 2024- 2025 academic year are to provide financial empowerment, professional development and pathways to success. By empowering students through alleviating financial barriers, the initiative allows them to focus on their academic and professional aspirations. It offers resources and opportunities for students to develop their professional skills and enhance their career readiness. Additionally, the initiative will begin the journey for these students to achieve their long-term goals and succeed in their chosen fields. This initiative reflects the values of both organizations in promoting diversity and inclusion within the academic and professional spheres.

Key details of the 2025 BHE Foundation Scholarship Initiative:

Total Scholarship Amount: $200,000

Individual Scholarship Amount: $10,000

Total Recipients: 20 undergraduate students

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be an NSCS member

Minimum GPA of 3.4

Majors in STEAM fields, specifically Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Accounting, Business, Economics, Human Resources and Meteorology

Preference for students from low to moderate-income zip codes, engaged in community service and leadership, and from disadvantaged backgrounds (African American, AAPI, Hispanic, Military Veterans, LGBTQ)

Steve Loflin, Founder of NSCS, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the partnership: "We are incredibly grateful to partner with BHE Foundation to provide such a substantial sum to our members. Programs like these are truly transformational for underserved students, offering them not only financial support but also professional development and mentorship that can change the trajectory of their lives."

"As we look to the future, investing in diverse, high-performing students is not just a commitment to talent but innovation and growth. Offering scholarships to these rising leaders is a direct way to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of thought, experience and backgrounds that will drive success for many companies and industries. I'm pleased that the BHE Foundation provides this generous opportunity, further solidifying our dedication to nurturing the next generation of diverse talent." — Lemuel Levels, Chief Diversity Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Energy

This partnership represents a shared vision between NSCS and BHE Foundation to invest in underserved students to maximize their human potential. Both organizations are committed to continuing their support for educational excellence and leadership development, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation of leaders.

For more information about the NSCS and BHE Foundation Emerging Leaders Scholarship Initiative, please visit [NSCS website] or contact:

About The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS):

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honor society that recognizes and elevates high-achieving students. With a focus on the pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, NSCS provides its members with opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, and community engagement.

About Berkshire Hathaway Energy:

From our roots in renewable energy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy's portfolio consists of locally managed businesses that share a vision for a secure and sustainable energy future. These businesses deliver low-cost, safe and reliable service each day to more than 13 million customers and end-users throughout the U.S., Great Britain and Alberta, Canada.

