NSI International Expands Domestic Distribution with New Partnership

Group Sales, Inc., headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation's leading toy and gift distributors, serving retailers, e-commerce partners, and charitable organizations since 1991. As an ESOP company (Employee Owned), Group Sales combines decades of industry expertise with robust logistics and fulfillment capabilities, offering a wide range of products. The company is a proud 5-Star Partner of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and supports many other charitable programs, delivering high-quality merchandise at competitive prices while supporting community initiatives nationwide.

The new partnership with Group Sales, Inc. provides NSI with the ability to meet the demand of regional, mass, and .com retailers with direct product access nationwide. Group Sales' decades of expertise in connecting manufacturers with family-owned and regional stores will broaden NSI's footprint, ensuring its products are available in more communities and retail environments.

NSI relies on its partnerships with Group Sales and Toysmith, with their diverse portfolios and robust distribution infrastructures, to continue capitalizing on growing demand for STEM-based learning kits and interactive play experiences.

Together, these partnerships strengthen NSI's ability to deliver innovative products that inspire creativity, learning, and active play.

Founded in New York, NSI International, Inc. is a privately held company dedicated to creating toys and consumer products that combine fun, innovation, and learning. Its portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Wubble™, Laser X™, Projex™, and the Smithsonian® science kits, distributed in over 30 countries worldwide.

