NSK's Ti-Max Z99L Receives a Perfect Score in Evaluation and is the Highest Rated Handpiece EVER with Dental Product Shopper

The Ti-Max Z99L, a new electric handpiece developed by NSK Americas, Inc., has received a perfect 5 Star Evaluation Score with Dental Product Shopper- the first handpiece EVER in its history, and one of only a few in their over 18 years of history. NSK now holds the title of highest rated Air-Driven (4.9 Star Rating with the Z990L) AND highest rated Electric Handpiece with Dental Product Shopper.

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSK Dental has long been a leader in advancing dental technology, consistently setting new standards for innovation in the field. Their latest electric handpiece, the Ti-Max Z99L, exemplifies this commitment, recently earning recognition as Best Product with a perfect 5.0 rating from Dental Product Shopper. Designed with both dentists and patients in mind, the Ti-Max Z99L enhances clinical precision while improving the overall treatment experience. Its advanced features streamline procedures, making appointments more efficient while ensuring greater comfort for patients.

The Ti-Max Z99L is packed with innovative features that many dentists consider game-changing. Its ergonomic design, including an optimized head angle, lightweight grip, and Cellular Glass Optics enhance visibility while reducing hand strain during procedures. The handpiece also delivers exceptional cutting efficiency with high-torque performance, producing less vibration and noise for greater precision and comfort. In addition, the dual water system allows seamless switching between jet and mist irrigation, enabling dentists to move effortlessly between restorative and surgical procedures using the same instrument.

Many dentists using the Ti-Max Z99L have praised its cutting-edge performance and how it enhances dental procedures. Dr. Adam Beto describes it as "surprisingly quiet and lightweight with a lot of torque and power," allowing for more efficient completion of restorative appointments. Dr. Mouhannad Almajdalani adds, "The lower vibration and sound and improved cutting efficiency made procedures easier for my patients, and my hands and ears." Dentists have also highlighted its impressive cutting power, with Dr. Almajdalani noting, "Cutting off existing crowns was almost effortless."

Sheila M. Samaddar, DDS, FACD, FPFA, FICD calls the Ti-Max Z99L a true career booster: "The lightweight, ergonomic design, and power of the Ti-Max Z99L are going to help dentists like myself work more efficiently and prolong our careers."

About NSK Dental

NSK America is a globally recognized leader in dental technology, specializing in high-quality handpieces, clinical micromotors, and other innovative dental equipment. The company emphasizes advanced ergonomics, low noise, and minimal vibration, ensuring both practitioner ease and patient satisfaction. With decades of experience in the dental industry, NSK continually invests in research and development to stay at the forefront of dental innovation.

