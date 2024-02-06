NT Fiber Partners with AllTrades Industrial Properties for High-Speed Fiber Internet Service

NT Fiber and AllTrades Industrial Properties offer 2G-10Gigabit Internet to Tenants

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NT Fiber, a Texas-based provider of ultra-high-speed fiber internet services, announces a strategic partnership with AllTrades Industrial Properties ("AllTrades") to be the exclusive provider of modern multi-gigabit fiber internet to current and future AllTrades locations and tenants nationally.

NT Fiber is installing and operating 2 Gigabits per second of symmetrical fiber internet for every business WorkSpace at AllTrades. NT Fiber's solution is built on a robust, private IP network infrastructure combined with industry leading XGS PoN and the newest WiFi equipment capable of supporting the evolving needs of AllTrades' clients for internet, voice, and video services.

"NT Fiber, in partnership with AllTrades, aims to redefine space solutions by providing as a property amenity access to cutting-edge, high-speed fiber internet for seamless operations," said Bedri Wilderom, President of NT Fiber, in a statement.

AllTrades, with 13 DFW locations and growing, offers fully built-out, move-in ready fully "Serviced Industrial Business Suites", containing industrial offices and warehouses designed to meet the unique needs of businesses in the trades and services industries. Their mission, as articulated by Ted Rea, Partner and Chief Operating Officer, is to "Redefine space solutions for those who make the world work. Our targeted tenants represent 15-18% of US GDP, regardless of what is occurring in the economy."

The NT Fiber and AllTrades Industrial partnership delivers an innovative solution to small businesses and property owners by including 2Gbps high-speed internet as an amenity of the property. NT Fiber is committed to offering reliable, ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet access to power business, residential, apartments, homeowners' associations (HOA), esports, municipalities, industrial spaces, and more.

About NT Fiber:

NT Fiber is the premier provider of modern ultra-high-speed networks in Texas. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, superior routing capabilities, private network security, and virtually zero latency, NT Fiber is the go-to-choice for residential, apartment and business subscribers. Esports Arenas and gamers and Fortune 500 companies, seeking 1G-100G connectivity know NT Fiber. Since 2016, NT Fiber has been delivering reliable services to a diverse range of customers including American Airlines, Home Depot, McDonald's and many other multi-gigabit users. For more information, please visit nt-fiber.com or [email protected].

About AllTrades Industrial:

AllTrades Industrial Properties (" AllTrades"), founded in 2018, has created and perfected a new subset of light industrial flex being Serviced Industrial Business Suites ("SIBS"). With 13 projects throughout DFW, AllTrades will be embarking on a national roll out with its product.

AllTrades branded" facilities are uniquely designed, full-turnkey, high-quality office, warehouse, and secured rolling stock storage in infill locations within established communities, meeting the underserved needs of today's businesses requiring smaller spaces located close to customers and employees.

For more information, please visit www.855AllTrades.com or (855) 255-8723

