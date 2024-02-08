NT Fiber Partners with Kelly Ranch, LLC to Bring Cutting-Edge Internet Experience to Aledo Golf Community

NT Fiber and Kelly Ranch, LLC bring Gigabit community to Aledo.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NT Fiber, the premier provider of modern ultra-high-speed fiber networks, announces an agreement to deliver multi-Gigabit fiber internet service to Kelly Ranch, a 2,400-acre master-planned community in Aledo, Texas.

NT Fiber's solution will be the first true Gigabit community in Aledo offering homeowners an unmatched internet experience with both download/upload speeds up to 10 Gigabits per second. Features include whole-home adaptive WiFi, cyberthreat protection, parental controls, and gamer packages.

Bedri Wilderom, President of NT Fiber, sharing insights into the partnership stated, "NT Fiber is passionate about delivering the fastest internet speeds over our purpose-built private network. Our partnership with Kelly Ranch allows residents to get best-in-class internet included as an amenity of a secure, fibered community and reflects our shared commitment to homeowners."

"Kelly Ranch is a lifestyle community where residents can embrace panoramic views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and world-class 18-hole golf course. Partnering with NT Fiber allows us to offer a sophisticated living experience with the latest in high-speed internet connectivity," said Ryan Voorhees, Owner of Kelly Ranch, LLC.

Residents of Kelly Ranch's three phases can expect the charm of a rural setting and access to essential day-to-day amenities. The collaboration with NT Fiber aligns with Kelly Ranch's vision of offering a seamless blend of upscale living and cutting-edge technology.

About NT Fiber:

NT Fiber (formerly North Texas Fiber) is the premier provider of modern ultra-high-speed networks in Texas. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, superior routing capabilities, private network security, and virtually-zero latency, NT Fiber is the go-to-choice for residential, apartment and business subscribers. Esports Arenas and gamers and Fortune 500 companies, seeking 1G-100G connectivity know NT Fiber. Since 2016, NT Fiber has been delivering reliable services to a diverse range of customers including American Airlines, Home Depot, McDonald's and many other multi-gigabit users. For more information, please visit nt-fiber.com or INFO@nt-fiber.com.

