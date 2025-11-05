NT Window,Inc. Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence, Innovation, and Community Impact

"We're not just making windows - we're building trust, delivering value, and creating opportunities for our employees, partners, and homeowners." — Loren Sloane, General Manager and COO Post this

One defining moment came in 2000, when a devastating fire destroyed the company's facility. Rather than marking the end, the tragedy became a turning point. With determination, resilience, and the support of its community, NT Window rebuilt stronger than before. "That chapter reminds us that true resilience isn't about avoiding hardship, it's about rising above it together," added Heather Young, Vice President and CFO. "As COO, I've seen firsthand the dedication and pride our teams bring to their work every day," said Loren Sloane, General Manager and COO. "Our 35-year journey is built on a foundation of operational excellence, innovation, and teamwork. We're not just making windows - we're building trust, delivering value, and creating opportunities for our employees, partners, and homeowners."

Community giving has also been central to NT Window's identity. In 2021, the company adopted its first school for Project Angel Tree, beginning a tradition that continues to bring holiday joy to more than 400 children and their families each year. This effort, along with ongoing support for Habitat for Humanity and local charitable initiatives, underscores NT Window's belief that success is measured not just in products made, but in homes made more comfortable and in lives touched.

Looking ahead, NT Window remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer-first solutions, with energy-efficiency requirements and evolving homeowner needs guiding the next phase of product development.

About NT Window

NT Window, Inc. is a Fort Worth-based manufacturer of premium vinyl and aluminum windows, doors, and sunrooms serving homeowners, dealers, and builders throughout the southern United States. Since 1990, NT Window has combined superior craftsmanship with customer-focused service to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient products. With a strong commitment to its employees, partners, and community, NT Window continues to shape the future of the industry while honoring its proud 35-year legacy. Learn more at ntwindow.com/legacy

