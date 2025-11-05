NT Window,Inc. Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence, Innovation, and Community Impact

NT Window, a Fort Worth-based manufacturer of custom premium vinyl and aluminum windows and doors, celebrates 35 years of innovation and community impact. Since 1990, the company has grown from a local operation to a trusted name across 13 states in the southern U.S. Key milestones include becoming the first southern manufacturer to meet the DOE's 30/30 Tax Credit criteria (2009), pioneering FlexScreen™ and Cardinal glass innovations in Texas, and earning multiple industry awards. After rebuilding from a devastating 2000 fire, NT Window has demonstrated resilience while maintaining strong community partnerships, including Project Angel Tree and Habitat for Humanity support. The company remains committed to energy-efficient solutions and customer-first service as it enters its next chapter.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NT Window, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom premium vinyl and aluminum windows and doors, proudly marks its 35th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1990, NT Window has grown from a small local operation into a trusted name across 13 states, recognized for superior craftsmanship, energy-efficient products, and an unwavering commitment to its people, partners, and community.
Over the past three and a half decades, NT Window has reached important milestones, including becoming the first manufacturer in the South to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's 30/30 Tax Credit criteria in 2009, being the first in Texas to introduce award-winning innovations such as FlexScreen™ and Cardinal 366® and 452® glass as standard features, and earning recognition through the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, the Environmental Excellence Award, and the Trinity Habitat for Humanity Award. "Celebrating 35 years is more than a business milestone; it's about honoring the people who made this journey possible," said Ryon Ray, President and CEO. "Our employees, partners, and community supporters are at the heart of NT Window, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and dedication that have carried us through every challenge and triumph."
One defining moment came in 2000, when a devastating fire destroyed the company's facility. Rather than marking the end, the tragedy became a turning point. With determination, resilience, and the support of its community, NT Window rebuilt stronger than before. "That chapter reminds us that true resilience isn't about avoiding hardship, it's about rising above it together," added Heather Young, Vice President and CFO. "As COO, I've seen firsthand the dedication and pride our teams bring to their work every day," said Loren Sloane, General Manager and COO. "Our 35-year journey is built on a foundation of operational excellence, innovation, and teamwork. We're not just making windows - we're building trust, delivering value, and creating opportunities for our employees, partners, and homeowners."
Community giving has also been central to NT Window's identity. In 2021, the company adopted its first school for Project Angel Tree, beginning a tradition that continues to bring holiday joy to more than 400 children and their families each year. This effort, along with ongoing support for Habitat for Humanity and local charitable initiatives, underscores NT Window's belief that success is measured not just in products made, but in homes made more comfortable and in lives touched.
Looking ahead, NT Window remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer-first solutions, with energy-efficiency requirements and evolving homeowner needs guiding the next phase of product development.
About NT Window
NT Window, Inc. is a Fort Worth-based manufacturer of premium vinyl and aluminum windows, doors, and sunrooms serving homeowners, dealers, and builders throughout the southern United States. Since 1990, NT Window has combined superior craftsmanship with customer-focused service to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient products. With a strong commitment to its employees, partners, and community, NT Window continues to shape the future of the industry while honoring its proud 35-year legacy. Learn more at ntwindow.com/legacy
