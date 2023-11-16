Ntegral's SIMBA Platform Automates and Streamlines Cloud Infrastructure Management

"By integrating the best of DevSecOps engineering, IaC, IaaS, and business automation, SIMBA delivers a customized approach for cloud infrastructure management that specifically addresses the IT bottlenecks of today and moving forward," said Dexter Hardy, President and CEO of Ntegral. Post this

There are two approaches to leveraging IaC for cloud infrastructure management: the imperative approach requires a developer to describe all the steps needed to get the infrastructure to its final state; the declarative approach allows developers to describe the resources and settings that comprise a desired final state of the infrastructure. SIMBA combines the latter IaC approach with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to offer a high-level, intuitive solution that simplifies and streamlines the process of cloud infrastructure development and management.

"Cloud computing has become a ubiquitous technology that has changed the way that disparate enterprises around the globe do business, but technologies emerge swiftly in the IT space, forcing companies to find ways to keep pace," said Dexter Hardy, President and CEO of Ntegral. "By integrating the best of DevSecOps engineering, IaC, IaaS, and business automation, SIMBA delivers a customized approach for cloud infrastructure management that specifically addresses the IT bottlenecks of today and moving forward."

Consistent, Repeatable Code Deployments

The SIMBA platform is an interactive web UX (user experience) tool. It allows enterprises to define their cloud infrastructure using code, for consistent, repeatable deployments. SIMBA helps businesses significantly accelerate the deployment process and rapidly respond to customer demands through automated infrastructure management, instead of having to allocate IT resources to routine maintenance and troubleshooting. Ntegral in-house product testing results show that by leveraging SIMBA, businesses can reduce the need for in-house technical expertise by 50%.

"CTOs and CIOs in fast-evolving industries such as retail, health care, finance, and manufacturing can leverage the simplified, hybrid approach to integrate enterprise-level application development, continuous integration, continuous deployment pipelines, and metadata migration," said Hardy. "Doing so minimizes operational risks and costs of delivery by offering version-controlled code that can be seamlessly scaled in any cloud environment."

About Ntegral

Founded in 2002, Ntegral, a cloud solutions provider, offers optimized and secure enterprise workload solutions for businesses, governments, and nonprofits. We specialize across all cloud infrastructures to offer 250-plus in-market products as well as DevOps and IT consulting for our clients across the globe. A CyberReadyMBE®-certified company and a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, we simplify technology transformation to accelerate business productivity and performance. Our mission is to empower organizations to scale growth in an evolving business landscape.

