Nth Degree CPAs Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"This recognition is a reflection of our unique, deliberate approach to partnering with our clients and our commitment to using innovation solutions to help them achieve their goals," said Dan Nicholson, CEO and founder of Nth Degree CPAs. Post this

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

'We're thrilled that Nth Degree CPAs is included on Inc. Business Media's Power Partner Awards list," said Dan Nicholson, CEO and founder of Nth Degree CPAs. "This recognition is a reflection of our unique, deliberate approach to partnering with our clients and our commitment to using innovation solutions to help them achieve their goals."

Nth Degree CPAs is a non-conventional financial services firm that provides services spanning tax planning, accounting, CFO-level consulting, and more. The firm prides itself on its architect vs archaeologist approach, meaning it helps clients build their futures through customized financial planning. Overall, the firm's solutions help clients reduce costs, improve profitability, avoid penalties and fines, and enhance business operations.

Nth Degree CPAs is a great business partner because it provides customized solutions that align with clients' goals to save them both time and money. The firm's team consists of non-conventional accountants who are praised for their creative and innovative approach to financial services.

For more information about Nth Degree CPAs, visit www.nthdegreecpas.com.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Nth Degree CPAs

Nth Degree CPAs is a non-conventional financial services firm founded in 2008 that provides services spanning tax planning, accounting, CFO-level consulting, and more. The firm blends 20+ years of accounting experience with modern tools and expertise to help its clients achieve financial certainty. It partners with clients to achieve their business goals and drive steady business growth through a combination of careful planning, knowledgeable resources, and decisive action. Nth Degree prides itself on its commitment to client service and its methodologies that extend far beyond the reach of your typical CPA. The firm's approach involves partnering with clients throughout the year to ensure they pay the least amount of taxes legally required. Visit www.nthdegreecpas.com for more information.

Media Contact

Shelby Berliner, SKB Consulting Services, 1 (509) 906-3799, [email protected]

SOURCE Nth Degree CPAs