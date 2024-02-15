Ntirety Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List in Security Category

"In the face of escalating cyber risks and regulatory changes, maintaining a robust cybersecurity stance is crucial for companies in all industries," said Emil Sayegh, Ntirety CEO and President. "Ntirety is committed to delivering top-tier IT solutions that enable organizational success." Post this

Ntirety's placement on the Managed Security 100 segment of the list reflects its robust offerings in secure, compliant managed services spanning the entire IT spectrum, including infrastructure, security, data, and compliance. Ntirety is the only MSP that secures the entirety of its customers' environments with a single point of accountability. With over 25 years of experience securing mission-critical data and providing strategic guidance, Ntirety is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive managed solutions through a single, streamlined partnership.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2024 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"In the face of escalating cyber risks and regulatory changes, maintaining a robust cybersecurity stance is crucial for companies across all industries," said Emil Sayegh, CEO and President of Ntirety. "Organizations must absolutely prioritize security to stay ahead of ongoing threats and achieve their desired business outcomes. Ntirety is proud to offer the latest security solutions within our comprehensive, managed services portfolio, and being named to the MSP 500 and Managed Security 100 lists is a tremendous honor. We thank CRN and the channel community for their ongoing trust, as well as our loyal customers. Ntirety is committed to continuing our delivery of top-tier IT solutions that enable organizational success now and into the future."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/msp2024.

About Ntirety

As a security-first provider, Ntirety is the leader in comprehensive managed services, partnering with organizations to secure and modernize today's complex IT environment. Ntirety's solutions span cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and compliance, connecting mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. For over 25 years, Ntirety has empowered organizations to reduce risk, increase agility, and optimize IT spending by combining full-stack technical expertise with practical, strategic guidance and a commitment to achieving desired business outcomes. Learn how Ntirety sets the standard for IT modernization at Ntirety.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

