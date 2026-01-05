Ntiva Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification Through Accredited C3PAO Post this

CMMC Level 2 certification validates Ntiva's ability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI) in accordance with DoD requirements. As a fully certified organization - not just a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) - Ntiva now offers clients firsthand, proven expertise rooted in real-world audit success.

Why CMMC Level 2 Matters

CMMC Level 2 is a critical requirement for companies that handle CUI as part of DoD contracts. The certification demonstrates adherence to rigorous security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171 and is increasingly mandatory for organizations seeking to compete for or retain federal defense contracts.

Ntiva's successful certification confirms that its internal security controls, documentation, and operational practices meet the DoD's expectations for protecting sensitive data, giving government contractors confidence they are partnering with a provider that understands compliance not just in theory, but in execution.

Real-World Certification Experience, Not Just Advisory

Unlike firms that only advise on CMMC readiness, Ntiva has undergone the full Level 2 assessment itself. This firsthand experience enables Ntiva to guide clients through compliance with practical, auditor-tested insight, including:

Audit-ready documentation and evidence collection

Implemented and tested security controls

Sustainable, repeatable compliance frameworks designed to stand up to scrutiny

"Government contractors don't need another checklist, they need a partner who has been through the process and knows what auditors actually expect," said Jay Treadwell, President of Ntiva's Government Contractor Market. "Our CMMC Level 2 certification allows us to help clients move faster, reduce uncertainty, and avoid costly missteps on their path to compliance."

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a reflection of the standard we hold ourselves to as a company," said Steven Freidkin, Founder and CEO of Ntiva. "We believe trust is earned through action. By certifying our own environment, we're demonstrating the same discipline, rigor, and accountability we expect from the organizations we support."

"Completing our own Level 2 assessment gives us unmatched perspective into what clients will face," added Michael Diab, Ntiva's Director of Regulatory & Compliance. "That insight allows us to prepare organizations with clarity and confidence so there are no surprises when it matters most."

Expanded Impact on Ntiva's Services

With its Level 2 certification complete, Ntiva's managed services are now validated for use in CMMC-regulated environments. These services include:

CMMC Readiness & Advisory Services, such as gap assessments, remediation planning, and audit preparation

Managed Security Services, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat detection, monitoring, and incident response

Secure infrastructure and operational support designed to meet DoD compliance requirements

Ntiva continues to invest in compliance, cybersecurity, and operational maturity as CMMC requirements evolve. The company remains committed to helping government contractors achieve and maintain certification, reduce compliance risk, and build resilient security programs that support long-term growth in the federal marketplace.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a managed service provider delivering secure, scalable IT and cybersecurity services to organizations with complex operational and compliance needs. With deep expertise in regulated industries, Ntiva partners with clients to strengthen security, improve resilience, and support growth through technology.

