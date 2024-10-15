Ntiva Acquires Contuit to Enhance Digital Transformation and AI Capabilities

"This is a significant step forward for Ntiva that enhances our portfolio of service offerings and reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to help our clients grow," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. Post this

Ntiva will now leverage those capabilities to empower its clients, partners, and peers to achieve greater automation and efficiency within their businesses. The acquisition also welcomes a team of expert developers, including Contuit co-founders, Corey Mandell and Troy Cosentino, who will further strengthen Ntiva's AI and Digital Transformation practice.

"This is a significant step forward for Ntiva that enhances our portfolio of service offerings and reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to help our clients grow," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "This acquisition will enable us to work with our clients to connect virtually any application to another, driving efficiency and streamlining operations in a secure manner. This provides a key competitive advantage for Ntiva and our clients that we are thrilled to be able to bring to the market."

"We are thrilled to join the Ntiva family," said Corey Mandell, Contuit's Co-Founder. "Combining our innovative API automation technology with Ntiva's comprehensive managed IT and security services will enable us to deliver even more powerful solutions to our clients. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible for clients and drive greater efficiency and growth for their businesses."

Ntiva is a leading provider of managed IT, digital transformation, and security services in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of technology solutions, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and strategic consulting. With a focus on helping businesses achieve their goals through technology, Ntiva delivers customized solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth.

