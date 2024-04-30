Ntiva Announces the Acquisition of The Purple Guys, Forming a Top MSP Powerhouse

Ntiva, Inc. has acquired The Purple Guys, establishing one of the largest, pure-play MSPs serving small and mid-sized businesses and non-profit organizations across the U.S. Post this

This strategic acquisition not only changes the competitive landscape of the MSP industry, but also sets a new standard for excellence and innovation. With no pre-existing geographic overlap and an aligned philosophy of a people-first culture, the partnership creates an unmatched powerhouse dedicated to client success and growth.

"We are excited to welcome TPG into the Ntiva family. Together, we will harness our combined strengths to redefine what it means to be an industry leader, providing unparalleled value to our clients and meaningful jobs to communities throughout the U.S.," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Our joint commitment and purpose of growing each other remains stronger than ever, as we set new benchmarks in the MSP sector."

Ntiva will now be powered by more than 800 of the industry's most talented professionals, offering 24x7 enhanced services and support to over 2,000 clients across the U.S.

"Joining forces with Ntiva marks a significant milestone in our shared vision of empowering businesses through exceptional IT services," said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys. "This combination amplifies our capabilities and allows us to offer more comprehensive solutions to new and existing clients. I am thrilled to continue leading our dedicated team as we partner with Steven and Ntiva team and contribute to an exciting future that promises growth, innovation, and success for our collective stakeholders."

Key Highlights of the Transformational Partnership:

Enhanced Market Presence: The combined company will have a significant nationwide footprint, covering critical markets across the U.S. with a laser focus on the SMB community, addressing the unique challenges they face and offering personalized, localized service throughout dozens of states and cities.

Focus on Client and Community Growth: Ntiva and TPG are deeply committed to empowering their clients' growth and success by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, now a competitive necessity. By proactively advancing digital transformation and deploying innovative AI solutions, along with offering extensive vertical expertise, the newly combined entity will ensure that all clients are well-prepared to meet future demands and challenges, including advanced cyber security protection.

Cultural and Operational Alignment: The strategic acquisition is underpinned by a shared purpose of growing people and organizations, using technology as an accelerator. This cultural alignment is further reinforced by the continued leadership of Kevin Cook, CEO of TPG, who joins the board of Ntiva. Kevin and the entire TPG leadership team will also remain part of Ntiva, continuing to leverage their expertise and dedication to fuel growth, enrich the combined company culture, and drive innovation within the new unified organization. The newly combined company will continue to be led by Steven Freidkin, Ntiva's Founder and CEO. Ntiva is a flagship company in the PSP Capital Partners portfolio.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise in their local communities. Ntiva helps clients use technology as a competitive advantage to ensure stability and drive growth. Services include managed IT, cybersecurity, strategic consulting, cloud solutions, and business process automation. Ntiva's world-class team genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to successful partnerships. For more information, visit: www.ntiva.com.

About The Purple Guys

The Purple Guys is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. TPG is focused on ensuring secure, reliable and cost-effective IT solutions for its clients. The company has offices throughout the Central and Southern U.S. For more information, visit: www.purpleguys.com.

About PSP Partners and PSP Capital:

PSP Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm founded by its Chairman Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The firm is comprised of a highly experienced team of investment professionals and business builders focused on partnering with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to build market-leading businesses and develop valuable assets. With investment strategies focused on established businesses (PSP Capital), emerging/growth companies (PSP Growth) and real assets (Pritzker Realty Group), PSP Partners invests across stages and asset classes with a primary emphasis on business & technology services, advanced industrials and real estate that are well-aligned with its expertise and experience. For more information, visit: www.psppartners.com.

