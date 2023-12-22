Ntiva Expands Midwest Presence With Acquisition of Middleground Technologies

New Partnership Strengthens Regional Leadership in the Midwest.

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT, security, and digital transformation services, has announced the acquisition of Middleground Technologies, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. This strategic acquisition strengthens Ntiva's presence in the Midwest and adds unique skills and expertise that will benefit both Ntiva and Middleground clients across the U.S.

Founded in 2010 by Isaac Sajjad and Sagar Pandya, Middleground has established itself as a key player in providing innovative IT solutions in the Midwest. This acquisition is poised to enhance Ntiva's service offerings and market reach in the Midwest market, continuing to add to Ntiva's growing suite of expertise and solutions.

Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Middleground Technologies into the Ntiva family. This acquisition is a critical step in our ongoing effort to expand our footprint in the Midwest. Middleground's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our joint mission of providing advanced IT solutions and superior customer satisfaction to growth-oriented businesses."

Isaac Sajjad and Sagar Pandya, co-founders of Middleground Technologies, also shared their thoughts: "Joining forces with Ntiva marks a new chapter for us. We founded Middleground with a vision to deliver top-notch IT services, and this acquisition will enable us to take our vision to greater heights. We are excited to be part of Ntiva's growth story."

The acquisition further expands Ntiva's existing footprint in the Chicago metro area, and increases its client base, which will now encompass over 1,500 leading businesses and organizations located across the United States. Ntiva supports its nationwide client base through offices located across the country, including Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise, including managed IT, cybersecurity, strategic consulting, cloud solutions, and digital transformation services. Ntiva's world-class team genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to successful partnerships. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business and organizational performance and to empower growth, performance, profitability, and stability.

