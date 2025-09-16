Ntiva Expands Vertical Expertise with Acquisition of Site Tech Services

Ntiva acquires Site Tech Services, a Tampa-based Managed Services Provider specializing in servicing the retail automotive sector. Post this

As part of the integration, Mark DiGregorio, President of Site Tech, will assume the role of Market President for this vertical, continuing to lead the business alongside the long-tenured and highly regarded team he has assembled. Clients can expect to receive the same high levels of expertise and service as Ntiva scales its presence in this exciting market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Site Tech into the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "This acquisition is an important step in our ongoing effort to expand our vertical expertise across industries. We see a real void in the automotive dealership market for quality, forward-thinking MSPs who can help dealerships harness technology to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately sell more vehicles. Site Tech's commitment to excellence and proven track record in the automotive space aligns perfectly with our mission to provide advanced IT services for specialized markets."

Mark DiGregorio added: "Joining forces with Ntiva marks an exciting new chapter for us. Site Tech has continually evolved over our 28 years of business. We are looking forward to continuing this evolution with the added scale and resources of Ntiva. Together, we are excited to build on the vision and contribute to Ntiva's growth story."

Key benefits of the partnership include strengthening Ntiva's presence in the automotive industry, delivering specialized IT solutions tailored to industry-specific needs, and uniting around a shared client-first culture of innovation.

The newly combined company will continue to be led by Steven Freidkin, Ntiva's Founder and CEO.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise in their local communities, helping clients use technology as a competitive advantage to ensure stability and drive growth. Services include managed IT, cybersecurity, strategic consulting, cloud solutions, and AI services. Ntiva's world-class team genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to successful partnerships. For more information, visit: www.ntiva.com.

About Site Tech Services

Site Tech Services is a Tampa-based Managed Services Provider (MSP) with over 25 years of IT industry experience, delivering both on-site and remote support to clients across Florida. It's services include infrastructure management, cloud voice, wireless networking, and fully customized managed IT support. Site Tech has also become a leader in servicing the retail automotive sector by leveraging their expertise in IT and their vast knowledge of the car business. Known for flexible service delivery and long-standing expertise, the firm emphasizes reliability, scalability, and security for their clients.

