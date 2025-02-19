nTop Acquires cloudfluid to Advance the Design-to-Manufacturing Workflow

"At nTop, we are hyper-focused on building software that helps engineers go from requirements to design as fast as the latest computing processors allow—that's the power of computational design." - Brad Rothenberg, CEO of nTop. Post this

"We are hyper-focused on building software that helps engineers go from requirements to design as fast as the latest computing processors allow—that's the power of computational design," said Brad Rothenberg, CEO of nTop. "One of the biggest bottlenecks has always been solving the physics—it takes time to mesh and converge on a solution. cloudfluid solves this by integrating directly with our implicit modeling core, bringing CFD into the iterative computational design loop."

The integration of cloudfluid's high-speed CFD with nTop's computational design platform expands applications in aerospace, defense, and turbomachinery, where fluid dynamics are crucial. Engineers can now explore complex geometries and optimize designs faster, advancing propulsion, aerodynamics, and thermal management systems. At the same time, these technologies address machine learning's data challenges, where curated simulation data is often lacking. This integration enhances decision-making, accelerates innovation, and improves manufacturing efficiency by enabling the cost-effective generation of high-quality simulation data for training predictive models in digital twins and design optimization.

