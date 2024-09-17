nTop to Advance Computational Design in Collaboration with NVIDIA

"Our goal in collaborating with NVIDIA is to provide the fastest computing solutions to our customers so they can iterate even faster through design options," said Bradley Rothenberg, co-founder and CEO, nTop. Post this

The initial focus of this collaboration will be to integrate nTop's computational design software with the NVIDIA OptiX™ rendering framework and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies to create new tools that help engineering teams accelerate and better visualize their designs. Omniverse is a platform for developing OpenUSD applications for industrial digitalization and generative physical AI.

The first proof of concept integrates the NVIDIA OptiX ray-tracing framework to provide more realistic rendering in nTop. Omniverse SDKs and APIs will also be used to integrate nTop implicits into the Omniverse and OpenUSD ecosystem to provide engineering teams an immersive 3D collaboration environment to see and interact with live digital twins of their parts and assemblies. As changes are made to designs in nTop, they can be reflected in OpenUSD applications developed on the Omniverse platform, with no meshing necessary for the transfer. nTop is a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures companies revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

"Our goal in collaborating with NVIDIA is to provide the fastest computing solutions to our customers so they can iterate even faster through design options," said Bradley Rothenberg, co-founder and CEO, nTop. "We are seeing strong interest from customers and partners and are looking forward to sharing more capabilities later this year."

"Product engineering and development teams working in every industry need powerful simulation capabilities to design their work in a physically accurate manner," said Mohamed "Sid" Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVIDIA and head of NVentures. "In collaboration with NVIDIA, the team at nTop is showcasing the benefits of accelerated computing in computational design by building incredible tools for engineering teams to design and deliver innovative products."

Learn how computational design is transforming engineering and product development in a keynote from Bradley Rothenberg at nTop's Computational Design Summit in June.

To learn more about nTop, visit: www.ntop.com.

About nTop

nTop is the leading platform for designing and developing high-performance product designs quickly and efficiently. Used by engineering teams at more than 400 companies worldwide across aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and consumer, nTop automates and speeds the design process, getting better products to market quickly. nTop seamlessly fits into established workflows and integrates with existing design, analysis, and simulation tools, making it easy to share design knowledge, accelerate iteration, and drive innovation faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.ntop.com.

Media Contact

Maya Komadina, nTop, 1 917-983-9257, [email protected], www.ntop.com

SOURCE nTop