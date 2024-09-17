nTop to Advance Computational Design in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Investment from NVentures supports development of new solutions; nTop integrates NVIDIA ray tracing and Omniverse technologies to help engineering teams bring better products to market faster
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nTop, the leader in computational design software for high-performance engineering, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA that will harness the power of accelerated computing to enable engineering teams to deliver advanced products to market at unprecedented speeds. This includes an investment from NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm, which underscores nTop's leadership in leveraging computational design to transform engineering and product development.
Computational design is the process of creating algorithms that use engineering design logic to generate solutions to engineering problems. nTop's software automates design and optimization processes while integrating with engineering teams' existing design, analysis, and simulation tools and workflows. nTop's integration with NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform allows engineering teams to accelerate product design and bring high-performance products to market faster and with less effort.
The initial focus of this collaboration will be to integrate nTop's computational design software with the NVIDIA OptiX™ rendering framework and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies to create new tools that help engineering teams accelerate and better visualize their designs. Omniverse is a platform for developing OpenUSD applications for industrial digitalization and generative physical AI.
The first proof of concept integrates the NVIDIA OptiX ray-tracing framework to provide more realistic rendering in nTop. Omniverse SDKs and APIs will also be used to integrate nTop implicits into the Omniverse and OpenUSD ecosystem to provide engineering teams an immersive 3D collaboration environment to see and interact with live digital twins of their parts and assemblies. As changes are made to designs in nTop, they can be reflected in OpenUSD applications developed on the Omniverse platform, with no meshing necessary for the transfer. nTop is a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures companies revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.
"Our goal in collaborating with NVIDIA is to provide the fastest computing solutions to our customers so they can iterate even faster through design options," said Bradley Rothenberg, co-founder and CEO, nTop. "We are seeing strong interest from customers and partners and are looking forward to sharing more capabilities later this year."
"Product engineering and development teams working in every industry need powerful simulation capabilities to design their work in a physically accurate manner," said Mohamed "Sid" Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVIDIA and head of NVentures. "In collaboration with NVIDIA, the team at nTop is showcasing the benefits of accelerated computing in computational design by building incredible tools for engineering teams to design and deliver innovative products."
Learn how computational design is transforming engineering and product development in a keynote from Bradley Rothenberg at nTop's Computational Design Summit in June.
To learn more about nTop, visit: www.ntop.com.
About nTop
nTop is the leading platform for designing and developing high-performance product designs quickly and efficiently. Used by engineering teams at more than 400 companies worldwide across aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and consumer, nTop automates and speeds the design process, getting better products to market quickly. nTop seamlessly fits into established workflows and integrates with existing design, analysis, and simulation tools, making it easy to share design knowledge, accelerate iteration, and drive innovation faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.ntop.com.
