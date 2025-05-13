nTop to Host 2025 Computational Design Summit, Spotlighting Engineering Breakthroughs in Aerospace and Manufacturing

"nCDS is an opportunity to showcase how computational design and AI are changing the way products are developed and brought to market—helping engineers shorten design cycles, improve performance, and meet increasingly complex requirements." - Bradley Rothenberg, CEO and founder, nTop Post this

Engineering organizations are navigating a generational shift, driven by the need for faster development timelines, deeper simulation integration, and AI-enhanced automation. As industries embrace digital transformation, tools that enable rapid iteration, performance optimization, and scalable workflows are becoming essential. nCDS reflects this momentum, bringing together leading voices in high-performance engineering to explore how computational design is reshaping the future of product development.

Featured speakers include:

Carlos Mendez , Staff Opto-Mechanical Engineer, Lockheed Martin

, Staff Opto-Mechanical Engineer, Lockheed Martin Michael Emory , Product Manager, Luminary

, Product Manager, Luminary Markus Lempke , Computational Design for AM, Siemens Energy

, Computational Design for AM, Siemens Energy Andy Kappers , Mechanical Engineer, Siemens Energy

, Mechanical Engineer, Siemens Energy Jan Vandenbrande , formerly DARPA, Boeing

, formerly DARPA, Boeing George Allen , nTop Fellow

Geared towards engineers who want to learn about the tools and methods for applying computational design to their work, nCDS will feature keynote presentations, engineering case studies, partner demonstrations, and hands-on training sessions. Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in computational design, including AI-driven engineering workflows, simulation efficiency breakthroughs, and the future of aircraft and turbomachinery design.

Participants will see how leading engineering teams generate validated design variants—complete with geometry and physics results—in hours, rather than weeks. Interactive sessions will demonstrate how computational design enables faster iteration, deeper simulation integration, and better product outcomes across every stage of development.

Event Details:

Date: June 24, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Location: Hudson Loft, 1200 S Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Join engineers from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Siemens Energy, and more at nCDS as they explore computational design and the future of AI-driven engineering. Register for the event here: https://www.ntop.com/ncds-2025/.

About nTop

nTop is the computational design platform for high-performance engineering. Built for teams solving the world's hardest engineering challenges—from hypersonics to heat exchangers—nTop combines GPU-accelerated modeling, in-the-loop simulation, and automation to help engineers generate and evaluate thousands of design variants, including geometry and physics results, in hours, not weeks. Trusted by over 450 teams across aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy, nTop redefines how design is done, turning engineering logic into reusable workflows, enabling rapid exploration of the design space, and shortening product cycles from concept to production. For more information, visit www.ntop.com.

