NTSCOM announces that it has teamed up with ZOOM for deployment of international calling plans

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NTSCOM has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, INC to deploy their international calling plans and managed services to customers worldwide. Zoom is a cutting-edge communication platform designed to connect users across the globe through video, audio, phone and chat services. As an official solutions provider partner of Zoom since 2023, NTSCOM is excited to collaborate and offer more options for calling plans, iPILOT options and managed services to their customers.
NTSCOM is a Master Service Provider of iPILOT and a Zoom solutions provider partner. NTSCOM provides support, provisioning, troubleshooting, on site services, and onboarding to companies all over the world. Teaming up with Zoom will allow for NTSCOM to enable options and offerings to calling plans while being able to expand into video, conferencing and chat for their customers. These additions will create an environment for clientele with a state-of-the-art technological environment, while also providing room for growth and development.
With NTSCOM providing iPILOT integration, Zoom users can now not only work in a hybrid environment, but also set up, manage, and deploy their team member's technology and devices from the comfort of their desks.
Aaron Barnes, CEO of NTSCOM, "NTSCOM is always striving to provide options and innovative technology to our clients. By adding Zoom's cutting-edge platform with our top-notch international voice services into our growing portfolio, we provide our customers with the best-of-the-best technology all in one place. This, along with iPilot, gives the market something it's been begging for; best-in-class technology under a single pane of glass."
About NTSCOM
NTSCOM and its subsidiaries offer an Integrated Communications Service Provider for businesses looking for telecom solutions. With a vast cloud network, NTSCOM provides a range of communication services, including Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS/MMS, Microsoft Teams Voice, Zoom Voice, Internet access, Broadband, and iPILOT – a first-class provisioning tool. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NTSCOM delivers its services across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, NTSCOM provides 4G/5G connectivity termination and origination, International Termination, local and long-distance voice telephone services, and onsite Professional Services for its clients.
Partner Media Inquiries
Contact Name: Ashley Donahue
Partner: NTSCOM
Contact Email: [email protected]
Contact Phone: 725-228-9765
SOURCE NTSCOM
Share this article