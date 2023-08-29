NTSCOM announces that it has teamed up with ZOOM for deployment of international calling plans

By adding Zoom's cutting-edge platform with our top-notch international voice services into our growing portfolio, we provide our customers with the best-of-the-best technology all in one place. Tweet this

With NTSCOM providing iPILOT integration, Zoom users can now not only work in a hybrid environment, but also set up, manage, and deploy their team member's technology and devices from the comfort of their desks.

Aaron Barnes, CEO of NTSCOM, "NTSCOM is always striving to provide options and innovative technology to our clients. By adding Zoom's cutting-edge platform with our top-notch international voice services into our growing portfolio, we provide our customers with the best-of-the-best technology all in one place. This, along with iPilot, gives the market something it's been begging for; best-in-class technology under a single pane of glass."

About NTSCOM

NTSCOM and its subsidiaries offer an Integrated Communications Service Provider for businesses looking for telecom solutions. With a vast cloud network, NTSCOM provides a range of communication services, including Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS/MMS, Microsoft Teams Voice, Zoom Voice, Internet access, Broadband, and iPILOT – a first-class provisioning tool. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NTSCOM delivers its services across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, NTSCOM provides 4G/5G connectivity termination and origination, International Termination, local and long-distance voice telephone services, and onsite Professional Services for its clients.

SOURCE NTSCOM