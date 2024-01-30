NTSCOM Partners Up with Wallboard to Enhance and Broaden CMS in their Channel

Aaron Barnes, NTSCOM CEO: "Our customers are always looking for cutting edge technology and Wallboard is just that by having a CMS that allows you to create content, manage content and then make it live in seconds." Post this

NTSCOM's partnership with Wallboard is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its clients with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. As the digital signage industry continues to evolve, businesses can rely on NTSCOM and its partners to stay ahead of the curve and deliver innovative solutions that drive results.

NTSCOM provides support, provisioning, troubleshooting, on site services, and onboarding to companies all over the world. Teaming up with Wallboard will allow for NTSCOM to give their channel the offerings of a CMS to optimize their businesses through a new lens.

The partnership is a strategic move that enables NTSCOM to expand its range of services and offer its clients a more comprehensive solution for their digital signage needs. With Wallboard's innovative CMS system, businesses can easily manage their digital displays, schedule content, and track performance, all from a single platform. This level of control and visibility helps improve communication and engagement with customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

Moreover, Wallboard's CMS system is highly customizable and scalable, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes and industries. It also integrates seamlessly with other NTSCOM applications, to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for customers.

Aaron Barnes, NTSCOM CEO:

"NTSCOM is excited to add wallboard to our offerings for our clients. Our customers are always looking for cutting edge technology and Wallboard is just that by having a CMS that allows you to create content, manage content and then make it live in seconds. Wallboard perfectly complements our other offerings, streamlining processes and reducing overheads for our customers."

About NTSCOM

NTSCOM was established in 1988, and now with over 200+ employees nationally and the #1 MSP for iPILOT. NTSCOM provides strategic consulting technology services and managed services to commercial, not-for-profit, and government organizations. NTSCOM is a global communication service provider.

As a Microsoft Operator Connect partner, NTSCOM has over 20 years of experience in the carrier industry. Together with iPILOT, NTSCOM automates both Direct Routing and Operator Connect capabilities for carrier-hosted session boarder controllers (SBCs), on-premises SIP trunks, or bring-your-own SBCs, carriers, and operators.

Together with its subsidiaries and partners, NTSCOM operates as an Integrated Communications Service Provider. They provide a range of communications services for a variety of business telecom channels.

NTSCOM's services include Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS / MMS, Voice, Internet access, Broadband and our first in class provisioning tool, iPILOT.

NTSCOM is headquartered in Las Vegas, services are delivered across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia via their vast cloud network. In addition, they offer termination and origination, International Termination, local and long-distance voice telephone services.

About Wallboard

Wallboard is a software company dedicated to building the world's best digital signage content management system (CMS). The Wallboard CMS has been in development since 2012 with over 200,000 lines of software code in the latest version and the same core developers still working on the team.

The development team is led by founder, Robert Simon, near Budapest, Hungary and includes 25+ developers on full-time staff. Business operations are based out of Dallas, Texas.Wallboard currently has 40+ reseller/distribution partners selling its products/services in 25+ countries around the world with 10,000+ digital signage screens online.

