NTSCOM releases Pulse in collaboration with Desk Alerts

In collaboration with Desk Alerts, Pulse has the versatility to offer a flexible messaging system that ensures messages reach all work devices, including cell phones, desktops, tablets, and laptops. These messages can be delivered through various mediums like SMS, pop-up alerts, scrolling stickers, screensavers, wallpapers, lock screens, emails, and even digital signage, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of the message.

Pulse is currently collaborating with Desk Alerts to develop a phone and tablet application and MS Teams' integration. This integration will play a critical role in NTSCOM's cloud-based partnerships and its collaboration with iPILOT.

NTSCOM is proud to offer support, provisioning, troubleshooting, on-site services, and onboarding to companies worldwide. Providing Pulse will offer NTSCOM's channel with an alert system software that can revolutionize their operations.

Pulse, in collaboration with Desk Alert's effective software alert system, is a top-notch solution for businesses, regardless of their size and industry. This system is tailored to fit your specific needs, and is easily scalable to accommodate your business's growth. With its highly customizable features, Pulse can be customized to meet your business's unique needs.

Aaron Barnes, NTSCOM CEO:

"Our new software alert system, Pulse, will fill a void that our clients have been requesting for their internal communications. With Pulse, messaging, alerts, polls, and questionnaires can be easily distributed to colleagues in their respective companies without outsourcing. The integration of Pulse with our other applications is also expected to provide innovative opportunities for our partners. We are thrilled to see what other integrations come to the table and exploring what is to come with our new application."

About NTSCOM and Pulse

NTSCOM was established in 1988, and now with over 200+ employees nationally and the #1 MSP for iPILOT. NTSCOM provides strategic consulting technology services and managed services to commercial, not-for-profit, and government organizations. NTSCOM is a global communication service provider.

As a Microsoft Operator Connect partner, NTSCOM has over 20 years of experience in the carrier industry. Together with iPILOT, NTSCOM automates both Direct Routing and Operator Connect capabilities for carrier-hosted session boarder controllers (SBCs), on-premises SIP trunks, or bring-your-own SBCs, carriers, and operators.

Together with its subsidiaries and partners, NTSCOM operates as an Integrated Communications Service Provider. They provide a range of communications services for a variety of business telecom channels.

NTSCOM's services include Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS / MMS, Voice, Internet access, Broadband and our first in class provisioning tool, iPILOT.

NTSCOM is headquartered in Las Vegas, services are delivered across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia via their vast cloud network. In addition, they offer termination and origination, International Termination, local and long-distance voice telephone services.

About DeskAlerts

Founded in 2006, DeskAlerts has emerged as a leading software development company devoted to providing robust communication solutions that are tailored to the unique business needs of our clients. Our comprehensive tool improves internal communications, going beyond simple notification delivery to ensure crucial information is not just sent, but is also read and acknowledged.

Over the years, we've partnered with more than 700 clients, including industry giants like Siemens, Hilton, FUJIFILM, and many others. We've consistently empowered these partners to amplify their productivity and revenues through improved communication strategies.

DeskAlerts' system, recognized for its high performance and rapid reach, has found favor across various sectors. Healthcare, education, government, finance, and numerous Fortune 500 companies rely on our solution to meet their internal communication needs. Our suite of versatile features, designed to meet varying communication needs within organizations, is the key reason behind our success.

