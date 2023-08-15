NU Media Makes the Inc. 5000 List - A Celebration of Growth and Success

NU Media, celebrated for storytelling at the intersection of strategy and style, ranks No. 1056 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, standing among America's fastest-growing, innovative companies. Our journey since 2019 is a testament to dedication, innovation, and a commitment to digital marketing excellence. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

This prestigious achievement reflects our dedication, innovation, and hard work in the digital marketing field. NU Media are experts in food, beverage, hospitality, and beauty branding. With a client roster that boasts names like KyuRamen, Izakaya Nana, Chubby Cattle, The X Pot, and NIKU X, we stand as testament to our unparalleled expertise in the industry. Through Public Relations, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, and Creative Services, we provide our clients with proven digital media solutions to build powerful digital platforms. At NU Media, we like to think of ourselves as the storytellers of your brand. We perform at the intersection of strategy and style. Each campaign is created with thought toward current trends and lasting impacts. Rest assured, our work with 1500+ clients has prepared us for this very moment.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, showcases the most successful and dynamic privately-owned businesses in the United States. To be included in this elite group is a testament to the commitment and talent of our entire team, as well as the support and trust from our valued clients and partners.

Since our company's inception in 2019, we have remained steadfast in our pursuit of excellence. This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list further validates our growth strategy, customer-centric approach, and focus on delivering top-notch digital marketing solutions. We are immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved so far, but this is just the beginning of an exciting journey.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support, trust, and dedication. This achievement would not have been possible without each one of you.

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to delivering excellence and driving positive change in the digital marketing landscape. Together, we look forward to achieving even greater heights and shaping a brighter future.

About NU Media:

NU Media is an international Public Relations and Digital Marketing agency headquartered in New York City. Specializing in public-facing brands, our mission is to build a comprehensive and powerful presence based on a deep understanding of our clients. With a focus on food, beverage, hospitality and beauty marketing and branding, we have been serving clients nationwide since 2019. Our commitment to high quality digital content and superior customer service has earned us a reputation as one of the most trusted digital marketing partners.

