Nuance Medical Agrees to Acquire BIOCORNEUM Scar Treatment Brand

"We're delighted to be acquiring this outstanding brand, which represents a perfect fit for our expanding product lineup," said Mark Steele, President of Nuance Medical.

"BIOCORNEUM is an advanced, patented scar treatment product that we've admired for a long time, and we're confident that we will be able to grow this highly-respected brand for the benefit of its professional customers and their patients. With our deep understanding of the customer and category, we're eager to contribute to its continued success," Steele added.

"Those professionals who currently use and rely on BIOCORNEUM products can rest assured that they will continue to have access to these great products. The brand will be in responsible hands, and we're committed to upholding its quality for all who rely on it," said Steele.

Information related to Nuance's acquisition of BIOCORNEUM and instructions on how to continue to order will be added to http://www.nuancemedical.com/biocorneum as it becomes available.

About Nuance Medical

Nuance Medical, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading designer, developer and marketer of branded and private label medical products. The company was formed in 2013 to develop innovative products in under-served, niche markets in the healthcare sector. Nuance's capabilities include product development, distribution, sales and marketing expertise, and deep relationships with healthcare distributors.

