Nuance Medical Completes Acquisition of BIOCORNEUM Scar Treatment Brand, to Become a Part of the Biodermis Portfolio

With the addition of BIOCORNEUM to Biodermis' extensive line of scar management solutions, it ensures that the acclaimed properties of BIOCORNEUM will continue under a brand that profoundly understands the needs and expectations of healthcare professionals and their patients.

"Bringing BIOCORNEUM into the Biodermis family marks a significant step in our journey to lead with innovative and impactful treatments in scar management," said Mark Steele, President of Nuance Medical. "This acquisition integrates BIOCORNEUM's strong presence in the professional healthcare sector with Biodermis' comprehensive range of silicone scar management products. We are excited about the combined capabilities this brings and the enhanced benefits it offers to our healthcare partners and their patients."

In order to facilitate a smooth transition and continuous support, BIOCORNEUM customers are asked to contact Biodermis directly for placing orders or inquiries at 800.322.3729 or via email at [email protected]. In addition, a dedicated webpage with frequently asked questions for BIOCORNEUM customers can be found at: https://www.biodermis.com/pages/biocorneum-customer-faqs.

For further information on Biodermis, visit: https://www.biodermis.com/.

About Biodermis

Biodermis, a brand under Nuance Medical, has been at the forefront of medical-grade silicone treatments for over three decades. Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Biodermis is a trusted name among healthcare providers for effective, non-invasive scar management solutions.

About Nuance Medical

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Nuance Medical is a leading designer, developer, and marketer of branded and private label medical products. The company, formed in 2013, develops innovative products for underserved, niche markets in the healthcare sector. Nuance's capabilities include product development, sales and marketing expertise.

